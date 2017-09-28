New York Times Crossword Answers September 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times September 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘Eat up!’ DIGIN
‘Fighting man from head to toe’ GIJOE
‘Get ___, you two!’ AROOM
‘Hooked on Classics’ label KTEL
‘Johnny B. ___’ (Chuck Berry hit) GOODE
‘Move it!’ GETGOING
‘Take a hike!’ GOJUMPINTHELAKE
Actor Wilson OWEN
Agent, for short REP
Agreement ENTENTE
Brooks Robinson was one ORIOLE
Bullring shouts OLES
Cave-___ (mining hazards) INS
Comparison word THAN
Connector of English stories LIFT
Consumes too much, informally ODS
Cross-country route, informally ITEN
Defib user EMT
Enliven, with ‘up’ GIN
Exhaust USEUP
Fair EQUITABLE
First name in ‘wabbit’ hunting ELMER
French 101 verb ETRE
Hale ___, House majority leader of the 1970s BOGGS
Hard, pungent cheese ASIAGO
Hierarchical structure, metaphorically TOTEMPOLE
Historical ___ SITE
Home version of ‘Jeopardy!’ and others TRIVIAGAMES
In need of laundering SOILED
Israeli gun UZI
Kind of scheme PONZI
Lao-___ TSE
Law office worker PARALEGAL
Letters on a cartoon stick TNT
Library references, briefly OEDS
Light brown brew AMBERALE
Likely contents of a 44-Down CANDY
Lipstick problem SMEAR
Marx collaborator ENGELS
Melania Trump ___ Knauss NEE
Middlin’ SOSO
Mild cheese GOUDA
New Hampshire’s Saint ___ College ANSELM
Nibble (on) GNAW
No Triple Crown winner ever MARE
Old-time film studio RKO
Org. with millions of members HQ’d in Fairfax, Va NRA
Party item depicted in the middle of this puzzle’s grid PINATA
Popular beige work boots, colloquially TIMS
Regal Entertainment Group facility MULTIPLEX
Royal wish, once SON
San ___, Tex ANGELO
Shaver’s option GEL
Silicon Valley product APP
Software vendor’s recommendation UPDATE
Some toy trucks TONKAS
Stock opportunity, in brief IPO
Supermarket assistant BAGGER
Trashed BLOTTO
University founder ___ Stanford LELAND
Well-planed EVEN
What dogs do in lieu of sweating PANT
What naphthalene is distilled from TAR
Where some bills originate, for short ATM
Where: Lat QUO
Widely played sport developed at Amherst College in the 1960s ULTIMATEFRISBEE
Wields EXERTS
Word repeated in ‘What’s ___ is ___’ PAST
