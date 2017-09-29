New York Times Crossword Answers September 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times September 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Female friend, to Felipe AMIGA
Modern transports used while standing HOVERBOARDS
"Nothing to get worked up about" ITSNOBIGGIE
Interjects something PIPESUP
Words from the chickenhearted IDARENOT
___ Xtra (Coca-Cola product) PIBB
Ancient Greek city-state POLIS
Make a right turn? ATONE
Opposed AVERSE
Onetime presidential candidate with a divinity degree from Yale GARYHART
"The Simpsons" character who claims he can recite pi to 40,000 places APU
Sheller’s discard POD
Baseball’s dead-ball ___ ERA
Like some monuments: Abbr. NATL
Really liked DUG
No longer struggling OVERTHEHUMP
Brain power like you can’t believe? TELEKINESIS
"Sweet love of my life," in a 1976 Bob Dylan song SARA
Fair SOSO
Prayer, e.g. PLEA
What’s not a sin in math class? COS
Judith of TV’s "Nashville" HOAG
Float fixer SODAJERK
Bone of the hand or foot PHALANGE
Lividly INANGER
Mushroom producers ABOMBS
Point of ___ SALE
Rap’s Run-___ DMC
Division indicator SLASH
Home to Raqqa SYRIA
"30 Rock" character with the same first name as its actor TRACY
Peel RIND
Silence GAG
Home ___ advantage ICE
Certain neckline VEE
Sushi bar fish AHI
English socialite Middleton PIPPA
Slack-jawed AGAPE
Zinger MOT
Yo-yo IDIOT
Contrail contents VAPOR
They have tubes attached IVS
Gabriel Garcï¿½a Mï¿½rquez called him "the greatest poet of the 20th century, in any language" PABLONERUDA
Male-or-female GENDERBINARY
Electrify AROUSE
Stationary basketball attempt SETSHOT
Puny arms? BBGUNS
Takes off LEAVES
Slightly fermented baked dish POI
Appropriate game POACH
Type of property, in real-estate lingo RELO
Streaming hiccups LAGS
Band of scouts TROOP
French 101 word or, with a different meaning, Spanish 101 word TRES
Consequently ERGO
Sushi bar beverage, perhaps ASAHI
M.M.A. stoppage TKO
Parent company of Reebok ADIDAS
Image on many a rupee banknote GANDHI
Grouper, for one SEABASS
Greatly regret LAMENT
Brand of fruit-flavored hard candy JOLLYRANCHER
"Call sometime" GIVEMEARING
Cable channel owned by NBCUniversal USA
Sharp ACERB
Burn a bit SINGE
Item that names a person holding it when its middle letter is removed MIC
Math whizzes, stereotypically GEEKS
Bill of 2015’s "Trainwreck" HADER
University department, in course descriptions PSY
VIDEO