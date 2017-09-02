New York Times Crossword Answers September 3rd 2017

|Start to call
|DUB
|U.N. workers’ grp.
|ILO
|Handle in the entertainment industry
|STAGENAME
|Solar system model
|ORRERY
|Home testing kit target
|RADON
|Early seventh-century year
|DCI
|Very long spans
|EONS
|In a mischievous manner
|ROGUISHLY
|Actress Woodard
|ALFRE
|Big seller of outdoor gear
|REI
|Ocasek of the Cars
|RIC
|Call with a charge?
|OLE
|Geniality
|WARMTH
|Crystal jewelry company with a swan in its logo
|SWAROVSKI
|Some patterned floors
|PARQUETS
|Fox Islands dweller
|ALEUT
|___ Elise Goldsberry, 37-Across winner for "Hamilton"
|RENEE
|Poly- follower
|ESTER
|TV producer Michaels
|LORNE
|Cheese often served with olives
|FETA
|Hebrew name meaning 62-Down
|ARI
|Unadventurous
|STAID
|Crooner with the autobiography "It Wasn’t All Velvet"
|TORME
|U.S.S. Missouri’s resting site
|OAHU
|Person who’s dreaded?
|RASTA
|Publisher of the magazine America’s 1st Freedom, for short
|NRA
|Prefix with system
|ECO
|___ Bo (workout system)
|TAE
|Golf’s Slammin’ Sammy
|SNEAD
|It helps keep things straight
|RULER
|First sign of spring
|ARIES
|Wacky tobacky, in part
|WEED
|Lingo
|ARGOT
|One-third of a B-52 cocktail
|KAHLUA
|"___ iacta est" ("The die is cast")
|ALEA
|First phase
|NEWMOON
|Draft status?
|ONTAP
|Mastered, British-style
|LEARNT
|Conversation fillers
|UMS
|"___ me?"
|MISS
|Take responsibility for something
|OWNIT
|Safari sighting
|LION
|Site of biblical destruction
|SODOM
|Davis of "Thelma & Louise"
|GEENA
|Heat center of old?
|ONEAL
|War on Poverty prez
|LBJ
|Things displayed by mannequins
|BRAS
|"The Lady of the Camellias" author, 1848
|DUMAS
|Dot on a screen
|BLIP
|One suffering from numbness, maybe
|NEUROPATH
|Unit of petrol
|LITRE
|Browning vessels
|SAUTEPANS
|Do make-up work?
|IMPROVISE
|Plants with bell-shaped blooms
|SEGOS
|Pokï¿½mon card transaction
|TRADE
|Penn State symbol
|PAWPRINT
|Old Pontiac
|GTO
|Western city bisected by I-80
|RENO
|B’way buy
|TKT
|Eleanor Roosevelt ___ Roosevelt
|NEE
|Soviet ___
|ERA
|Diamond figures
|CARATS
|Ten or twenty
|BILL
|Little bits
|ATOMS
|Big bang creator
|AMATOL
|Rooster displays
|COMBS
|Gynecologist’s concern
|OVARY
|Many a late-night cable show
|RERUN
|Bounds
|LEAPS
|Word with crime or bar
|SCENE
|Acronym for an acting/singing awards sweep
|EGOT
|Plays performed in shozoku robes
|NOH
|Hoppy quaff, briefly
|IPA
|Closemouthed
|MUM
|Utmost
|NTH
|One in 100: Abbr.
|SEN
|O.R. figures
|MDS
|Mayhem
|DISORDER
|Bowfishing need
|ARROW
|Happy event after a split?
|SPARE
|Really happening
|ULTRACOOL
|"Don Juan" girl
|LEILA
|Prince of ___
|WALES
|*Law enforcer with the Coast Guard
|BOARDINGOFFICER
|"___ we lucky?"
|ARENT
|Nat ___ Wild (cable channel)
|GEO
|More decisive
|SURER
|Place for stars
|MARQUEE
|Buffet heater
|STERNO
|*It passes on some bits of information
|INTERNETROUTER
|What the last letter of 107-Down stands for
|TONY
|Very puzzled
|ATSEA
|Record collection?
|ARCHIVE
|Constellation next to Corona Australis
|ARA
|___ Jahan, leader who commissioned the Taj Mahal
|SHAH
|___ Jorge (part of the Azores)
|SAO
|Little sucker?
|STRAW
|*Philosopher who wrote "Out of the crooked timber of humanity, no straight thing was ever made"
|IMMANUELKANT
|"Works for me"
|OKSURE
|Company known for combining expertise?
|DEERE
|Presidents Taft, Ford, Clinton and both Bushes
|YALEALUMNI
|Remain
|LIE
|What the Tower of London was for over 850 years
|GAOL
|Adhere (to)
|HEW
|Utter, as a sound
|EMIT
|One put in bed?
|SEED
|*Celebrities working for the U.N., perhaps
|GOODWILLAMBASSADORS
|Disposition
|BENT
|International fusion restaurant chain
|NOBU
|Hall-of-Fame Bruin
|ORR
|Tater
|SPUD
|Common Korean surname
|LEE
|Low-quality bank offerings whose acronym suggests stealthiness
|NINJALOANS
|A little teary
|MOIST
|Peevish
|INAPET
|*Certain photo poster
|INSTAGRAMMER
|Island nation that was once part of the Spanish East Indies
|PALAU
|TV’s NBA on ___
|TNT
|Tribe that gave its name to a state
|UTES
|Grp. of people puttering around?
|PGA
|Tow truck
|WRECKER
|You might pass one in a race
|BATON
|Onetime Yankee nickname
|AROD
|*Business bigwigs
|CORPORATEELITE
|Seep through
|OSMOSE
|Like a bogey
|OVERPAR
|Tie up quickly?
|ELOPE
|Cleveland athlete, familiarly
|CAV
|Educator Montessori
|MARIA
|Sex appeal … or a hint to the answers to the six starred clues
|ANIMALMAGNETISM
|Main force
|BRUNT
|Bring to a full amount
|TOPUP
|Bratty
|SNOTNOSED
|Big instrument in electronic music, informally
|SYNTH
|Pillow covers
|SHAMS
|Washington newsmaker of 1980
|STHELENS