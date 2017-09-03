New York Times Crossword Answers September 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times September 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Parishioner’s bench PEW
Smallish battery AAA
8:00-11:00 p.m. on TV PRIMETIME
H.S. exam graded on a five-point scale APTEST
Drunk motorist’s offense, briefly DUI
Decorative vase URN
Oil company with a triangular logo CITGO
___ Gibran, author of "The Prophet" KAHLIL
Ed with the 2017 #1 hit "Shape of You" SHEERAN
Hit the slopes SKI
Consumer products giant that makes Tide, for short PANDG
Mythical 100-eyed giant ARGUS
Snack (on) NOSH
Bundle of papers SHEAF
Fixated on, as an idea WEDTO
Pound : U.K. :: ___ : Russia RUBLE
"King Kong" and "Citizen Kane" studio RKO
Noun go-with VERB
Cry before "I know!," in a classroom OHOH
They’re mined and refined ORES
Atlanta-based cable inits. TBS
Tourist SIGHTSEER
Iroquois foes ERIES
Email button SEND
October birthstone OPAL
Platform for loading ships QUAY
Epic poem written in Homeric Greek ILIAD
Bottom-line expense NETCOST
Recede, as the tide EBB
Ankle bones TARSI
Places for mani-pedis SALONS
Laid down the law SAIDSO
National auto body repair chain MAACO
Like wool on bare skin, typically ITCHY
Neither urban nor suburban RURAL
Degs. held by Bloomberg and G. W. Bush MBAS
Mauna ___ (volcano) KEA
Sign for a sold-out show SRO
Do-over in tennis LET
What an old shirt may be used as RAG
Foxy SLY
"Goldilocks" bear with the hardest bed PAPA
Birds that waddle DUCKS
Bridge SPAN
Wyatt at the O.K. Corral EARP
Dickens’s ___ Heep URIAH
Syrup brand used in making pecan pie KARO
Is ready for one’s star turn, say WAITSINTHEWINGS
So-so MEH
Exuberance GLEE
Word accompanying a head slap DUH
1992 Tarantino crime thriller RESERVOIRDOGS
Scene not used for the final version of a film OUTTAKE
Latticework strip LATH
Stat for A-Rod or Hammerin’ Hank RBI
Snow ___ (kids’ winter construction) FORT
Hangmen’s loops NOOSES
Falsetto-voiced Muppet ELMO
Cookout, briefly … or a hint to the ends of 17-, 23-, 52- and 58-Across BBQ
Fill a position HIRE
Permeate SEEPIN
Bird feeder material SUET
Rickey or gimlet ingredient GIN
Hearty brews ALES
Embarrassed ABASHED
Children of armed forces personnel, slangily MILITARYBRATS
Welcome sight? MAT
Org. that defends individual rights ACLU
Bro’s sibling SIS
Fast, sharp-breaking curveballs BACKDOORSLIDERS
Hanker (for) ACHE
Rimshot instrument SNARE
Member of an elite Navy team SEAL
Miso bean SOYA
Letter-shaped track in metalworking TSLOT
Anything-goes party ORGY
