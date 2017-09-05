New York Times Crossword Answers September 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times September 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
‘Big Blue’ IBM
‘Coke is it!’ or ‘Say ‘Pepsi, please” SLOGAN
‘Cross my heart and hope to die!’ ISWEAR
‘Fine then!’ BETHATWAY
‘Fresh Off the Boat’ network ABCTV
‘O.K., you got me’ IADMITIT
‘There’s something else you should know …’ OHWAIT
‘___ be my pleasure’ ITD
2015 ‘Rocky’ sequel CREED
Actress ___ Rachel Wood EVAN
Antismuggling org DEA
Bar mitzvah, e.g RITE
Baseball pitch that suddenly drops SINKER
Break … such as at the middle of 18-, 27-, 50- or 58-Across? INTERMISSION
Bruin hockey legend ORR
Bummer DRAG
Certain crime boss MAFIADON
Certain Ivy Leaguer ELI
Clifford who wrote ‘Golden Boy’ ODETS
Clock setting for an alarm AMPM
Corp. money managers CFOS
Cut (off) LOP
Desert refuge OASIS
Early Uber policy unpopular with drivers NOTIPS
El ___ (Spanish hero) CID
Emphatic rejection GODNO
Enrique Peña ___, Mexican president beginning in 2012 NIETO
Fashion designer Gernreich RUDI
Firecracker that goes pfft DUD
Fooled (around) MESSED
Getting close, in a guessing game WARM
Gives the nod OKS
Goaded (on) EGGED
Honolulu-based carrier, informally HAWAIIANAIR
How you can shop without leaving home ONLINE
Humble response to a compliment ITRY
Ike’s monogram DDE
In the thick of AMIDST
Interoffice notes MEMOS
Japanese figure skater Midori ITO
Like caves with streams running through them DANK
Made snappy comments WISECRACKED
McKellen of ‘The Hobbit’ IAN
Meter or liter UNIT
Military bottoms, informally CAMOPANTS
Money owed DEBT
Mythical figure who flew too close to the sun ICARUS
Nickname formed by three consecutive letters of the alphabet STU
Not quite ready for full release INBETA
Old salt SEADOG
One may attend a class on parenting NEWMOM
Paleo diet staple MEAT
Perch for a ball TEE
Piece of pottery featuring Achilles, say GREEKVASE
Played some tunes, say DIDASET
Rose petal oil ATTAR
Says ‘You and I are done,’ e.g ENDSIT
Scattered STREWN
Serious rift SCHISM
Something to build on ACRE
Special ___ (unconventional missions) OPS
Staying power STAMINA
Stops from slipping PROPSUP
String quartet member VIOLA
Supportive of cultivation ARABLE
Their maximum scores are 1600 SATS
They’re heard but not seen SOUNDS
Tony Stark’s alter ego in comics and movies IRONMAN
Trail Blazers’ org NBA
Tree whose leaves appear in many Chinese fossils GINKGO
Unadorned BARE
Unwavering, as a friend LOYAL
Utmost, informally DARNEDEST
What some castles are made of SAND
Word before ‘wrong’ or ‘welcome’ YOURE
___ long way GOA
___ Paulo, Brazil SAO
