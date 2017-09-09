New York Times Crossword Answers September 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to New York Times September 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Drag accessory WIG
"Well, I’ll be!" OHO
Like hall-of-fame inductees, typically RET
Time for many TV talk shows, informally LATENITE
Refinery container DRUM
Fire on from above STRAFE
"The Governator" ARNIE
Valencian dishes PAELLAS
Also say ADD
See 57-Across RIOT
Collette of "United States of Tara" TONI
2-3 or 1-2-2, in basketball ZONEDEFENSE
"We agreed to it, so you’d better deliver" ADEALSADEAL
Recharge, so to speak GETREST
"Little Birds" author NIN
P.G.A. Championship airer TNT
Goof off HORSEAROUND
Minority group ADOLESCENTS
Crow, for one TRIBE
Start of a billet-doux CHERE
Roadway finisher TAR
Knocked out INAWE
C. S. Lewis’s symbol of Jesus ASLAN
Edible part of a mesquite tree POD
"Sudden Death" star, 1995 VANDAMME
A star might go on one EGOTRIP
Like a wet noodle FLACCID
Its artists do many sketches, for short SNL
Too slick PAT
Boggy MARSHY
Counterpart of a blitz SIEGE
Pandora and Spotify APPS
Kind of walk PERP
Deli case display CUTS
"___ ohev otach" (Hebrew for "I love you") ANI
Staff MAN
Government org. impersonated in many phishing scams IRS
Starting point for a hole TEE
Like night and day WORLDSAPART
Take another direction ZAG
Alternative to Pandora or Spotify IHEARTRADIO
Words of praise ODE
Became excited GOTTURNEDON
Business concern NET
2016 campaign topic EMAIL
Difficulty picking up subtleties TINEAR
Comparative indicator THAN
Pool cover FELT
Dormant IDLE
"Ain’t gonna happen!" NODICE
Pretension ARTINESS
Loyalty, old-style TROTH
Timorese, e.g. ASIAN
Richest part FAT
Is dormant SLEEPS
Faced with courage BRAVED
Oxford designation EEE
Son-in-law of Chief Powhatan ROLFE
Ebbs WANES
One getting depressed on the road GASPEDAL
Person with a mental bloc? MENSAN
It may prey on a ray ORCA
Team in Houston NASA
Inspiron maker DELL
Means of keeping musical time TOETAP
Date preceder CIRCA
With 10-Down, go wild RUN
President Clinton hosted one in 2000 PEACESUMMIT
Football stat: Abbr. INT
Big headache for a company rep PRNIGHTMARE
They have sgts. PDS
Intuition about something soon to happen SPIDEYSENSE
