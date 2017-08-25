News Day Crossword Answers August 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day August 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
2012 award for 6’4” Tina Charles WNBAMVP
Dominican dance style BACHATA
1990s ”Princess of R&B” AALIYAH
Vitamin D producer UVLIGHT
Passing remark SPAREME
Leaves home at home TEACART
Ad __ HOC
Part of an ’80s First Family RON
Certain board member TRUSTEE
Beast on Michigan’s flag ELK
Team with a Conestoga wagon mascot SOONERS
Boasts HAS
What might hold back a dam REIN
Three-ingredient sandwich SMORE
Bryant’s NBC successor (1997) MATT
”Aww!” SOCUTE
What Truman celebrated after three weeks as C.I.C. VEDAY
Emperor/poet/charioteer NERO
Ministered to FED
__ coffee DRIP
Do the twist SWIRL
Periodic payee EARNER
”Ex __ bona” (with honest intent) FIDE
What many combs are made of NYLON
Dr. King’s ”evil and dangerous force” HATE
Las Palmas, in L.A. AVE
Island named for Columbus’ brother STBARTS
Former title for 16 POTUSes SEN
Often-unhappy pedestrian MARCHER
Fearful feeling AWE
Long intro ERE
Bent out of shape INARAGE
Through all of history TILLNOW
Teton Pass, e.g. SKIAREA
Concertedly ENMASSE
Renaissance pole weapon HALBERD
Outer layer of some rolls SEAWEED
Rings in joints WASHERS
What Brits call ”vanilla slice” NAPOLEON
Hard-to-see transparent hazard BLACKICE
Run the show AIR
Face on ”The Cat in the Hat” posters MYERS
Word from the Spanish for ”let’s go” VAMOOSE
Remarkable rookie PHENOM
Tried to soften (up) BUTTERED
Held securely AVERRED
Jeremy, in ”Reversal of Fortune” CLAUS
Fruit Punch, Grabbin’ Grape, etc. HICS
Crime writer’s award AGATHA
Negotiation tactic THREAT
Speak to ATTEST
”Of Mice and Men,” for example NOVELLA
Practical __ NURSE
Perfume mentioned in Genesis MYRRH
Relocate from the road TOW
Oral Pathologist app seller ADA
Product of Navajo dough FRYBREAD
Not 100% INASENSE
Member of baseball’s All-Century Team PETEROSE
Pointless statistic INTEGER
Coil ENTWINE
At 100% again RENEWED
Opposite of ”gorge” FAMISH
Name atop the cover of ”Women Who Work” (2017) IVANKA
Redirect, as a conversation DERAIL
Spouts in a park, perhaps ORATES
Allocation SHARE
Also-ran to ”Birdman” for a 2014 Oscar SELMA
. . . twins, __, lion . . . CRAB
Part of a bar code? LAW
VIDEO