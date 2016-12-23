News Day Crossword Answers December 23rd 2016

admin

Clue Solution
6 Down pub regular CAPP
Academic domain EDU
Annual Santa tracker NORAD
Are upcoming AWAIT
Army spin-off of ’47 USAF
Breaks open, perhaps AXES
Cantina snack TAPA
Common software icon SAVE
Composure EQUANIMITY
Frat letters ZETAS
High spirits EBULLIENCE
Home for wasps NEST
Initiate litigation SUE
Laudatory versifier ODIST
Lay out SPEND
Lay up STORE
Michener’s ”Spanish Travels” book IBERIA
Midwest grain storage ctr ENIDOK
Not previously mentioned OTHER
Outspoken OPEN
Papal letter ENCYCLICAL
Part of a pulley ROPE
Pastoral pun on 39 Across, perhaps UDDER
Persian poet OMAR
Places for speakers ROSTRA
Sand dollar or starfish ECHINODERM
Seriously stuck MIRED
Shower organizers, maybe AUNTS
Shy of dry DAMP
Smog component OZONE
Sponge opening PORE
Straightaway, for short PDQ
Taunt GETON
Web spot SITE
What some jacks have ONEEYE
Working as desired EFFICACIOUS