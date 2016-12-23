News Day Crossword Answers December 23rd 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day December 23rd 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|6 Down pub regular
|CAPP
|Academic domain
|EDU
|Annual Santa tracker
|NORAD
|Are upcoming
|AWAIT
|Army spin-off of ’47
|USAF
|Breaks open, perhaps
|AXES
|Cantina snack
|TAPA
|Common software icon
|SAVE
|Composure
|EQUANIMITY
|Frat letters
|ZETAS
|High spirits
|EBULLIENCE
|Home for wasps
|NEST
|Initiate litigation
|SUE
|Laudatory versifier
|ODIST
|Lay out
|SPEND
|Lay up
|STORE
|Michener’s ”Spanish Travels” book
|IBERIA
|Midwest grain storage ctr
|ENIDOK
|Not previously mentioned
|OTHER
|Outspoken
|OPEN
|Papal letter
|ENCYCLICAL
|Part of a pulley
|ROPE
|Pastoral pun on 39 Across, perhaps
|UDDER
|Persian poet
|OMAR
|Places for speakers
|ROSTRA
|Sand dollar or starfish
|ECHINODERM
|Seriously stuck
|MIRED
|Shower organizers, maybe
|AUNTS
|Shy of dry
|DAMP
|Smog component
|OZONE
|Sponge opening
|PORE
|Straightaway, for short
|PDQ
|Taunt
|GETON
|Web spot
|SITE
|What some jacks have
|ONEEYE
|Working as desired
|EFFICACIOUS