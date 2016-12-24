News Day Crossword Answers December 24th 2016

Clue Solution
APB responder SQUADCAR
Experiences minimally TASTES
Fiery feedback HATEMAIL
Smooth, as tap-water flow AERATE
Space taken up EXTENT
Street thief in the Bard’s era CUTPURSE