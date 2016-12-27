News Day Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

admin NewsDay.com

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day December 27th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Apple’s music player IPOD
Arise from one’s seat STAND
Attend without an escort GOSTAG
Begin to wake up STIR
Ben Affleck’s pal Matt DAMON
Bullfight cheer OLE
Cognizant (of) AWARE
Earliest 007 film foe DRNO
Earliest version of a speech FIRSTDRAFT
Floor-cleaning tool MOP
Frost-covered ICY
Genetic ID DNA
Gently prods NUDGES
Happen again RECUR
Have to have NEED
Lend a hand AID
Like a lot ADORE
Load of laundry WASH
Medical insurance grps HMOS
ONE WAY or STOP SIGN
Out of harm’s way SAFE
Places to pitch tents CAMPS
Right from the garden FRESH
Small inlet COVE
Stockholm native SWEDE
Study hard CRAM
Tightly closed SHUT
Trace of color TINGE
__ for (selects) OPTS
__ Grey tea EARL