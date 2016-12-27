News Day Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day December 27th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Apple’s music player
|IPOD
|Arise from one’s seat
|STAND
|Attend without an escort
|GOSTAG
|Begin to wake up
|STIR
|Ben Affleck’s pal Matt
|DAMON
|Bullfight cheer
|OLE
|Cognizant (of)
|AWARE
|Earliest 007 film foe
|DRNO
|Earliest version of a speech
|FIRSTDRAFT
|Floor-cleaning tool
|MOP
|Frost-covered
|ICY
|Genetic ID
|DNA
|Gently prods
|NUDGES
|Happen again
|RECUR
|Have to have
|NEED
|Lend a hand
|AID
|Like a lot
|ADORE
|Load of laundry
|WASH
|Medical insurance grps
|HMOS
|ONE WAY or STOP
|SIGN
|Out of harm’s way
|SAFE
|Places to pitch tents
|CAMPS
|Right from the garden
|FRESH
|Small inlet
|COVE
|Stockholm native
|SWEDE
|Study hard
|CRAM
|Tightly closed
|SHUT
|Trace of color
|TINGE
|__ for (selects)
|OPTS
|__ Grey tea
|EARL