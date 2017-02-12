News Day Crossword Answers February 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day February 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
”Give Kids a Smile” org ADA
”Honor Thy Father” author TALESE
”Mamma Mia!” group ABBA
”Selma” lead role KING
”South Park” kid IKE
”South Park” kid STAN
72 Down product RESIN
Absorb, with ”up” SOP
Acceptance of opposite opinions (Orwell) DOUBLETHINK
Aforementioned SAME
Albacore, for one TUNA
AMA members DRS
Arithmetic sign MINUS
Auction bid of a sort NOD
Author Castaneda CARLOS
Backyard spot PATIO
Bad atmospheres MIASMAS
Ballet skirt TUTU
Bargain-bin markers SALETAGS
Batmobile rider ROBIN
Bit of rushin’ language ASAP
Bits of cunning WILES
Boils or broils COOKS
Bugle blast BLARE
Cable installer WIRER
Castro of Cuba RAUL
Caused to yawn BORED
Chaos (Milton) PANDEMONIUM
Chemically nonreactive INERT
City west of Sun Valley BOISE
Clickable text LINK
Confounds STUNS
Continental divider URALS
Corrosive ACID
Craft store chain JOANN
Cream-filled dessert ECLAIR
Creatures in colonies ANTS
Cries out loud SOBS
Croquet surface LAWN
Deep-seated INNER
Demolished RAZED
Destructive weapon (H.G. Wells) ATOMICBOMB
Discuss in detail HASHOVER
El Greco’s adopted home TOLEDO
Erased, as a hard disk WIPED
Estate entryway, often GATE
Exclusively ONLY
Failed rapidly TANKED
Feel intuitively SENSE
Fiend EVILONE
Floral chains LEIS
Fortune-teller’s intro ISEE
Fridge forays RAIDS
Garfield pal ODIE
Gave up, as a right WAIVED
Genesis setting EDEN
Gnatlike insect MIDGE
Gold standards KARATS
Got 100 on ACED
Gumbo vegetable OKRA
Guys HES
Gyro bread PITA
Hair conditioner RINSE
Hepburn’s husband in ”Breakfast at Tiffany’s” EBSEN
Hogwarts potions professor SNAPE
Home of many Goyas PRADO
In person LIVE
Inc., in England LTD
Incite to anger ROUSE
Itinerary, for short SKED
Less adorned STARKER
Lion’s home LAIR
Lowered in esteem ABASED
Lummox BOZO
Made public BARED
Make airtight SEAL
Meaningless talk (Lewis Carroll) JABBERWOCKY
Mice, to owls PREY
Moves like lava OOZES
Muddies up ROILS
Muesli morsel OAT
Ne’er-do-well LOSER
Needle maker PINE
Nemesis (Shakespeare) ARCHVILLAIN
Neverland visitor WENDY
Newspaper production machine of old LINOTYPE
NYSE debuts IPOS
Office supplies PENS
One on foot (Wordsworth) PEDESTRIAN
Opposite of COD PPD
Paretsky of whodunits SARA
Parliamentary term PROTEM
Perched on ATOP
Persona __ grata NON
Poet’s sun or moon ORB
Poker declaration ICALL
Political deception (Stephen Colbert) TRUTHINESS
Powered a rowboat OARED
Pretense POSE
Programmer’s output CODE
Prom night rental LIMO
Proportional stat RATIO
Purview REALM
Purview AREA
Put a hex on CURSE
Quarterback Manning ELI
Rapper Green CEELO
Red wines MERLOTS
Reebok rival AVIA
Role models IDOLS
Sambuca flavoring ANISE
SAT portion MATH
Scanned bars: Abbr UPC
Sculpted trunk TORSO
Self-love (Coleridge) NARCISSISM
Shaped like dice CUBED
Shoelace snarl KNOT
Shows zeal ENTHUSES
Sighed word ALAS
Similar in nature AKIN
Singers on a riser CHOIR
Sleigh accessories BELLS
Slight adjustment TWEAK
Snaky shape ESS
Solitude seeker LONER
Some 112 Across BICS
Some diner-mat games MAZES
Strand in winter, perhaps ICEIN
Take a shot at TRY
Tech’s caller USER
Teen’s ”My answer was . . .” IMLIKE
Timid one (Dorothy Parker) SCAREDYCAT
Tough as nails (Mark Twain) HARDBOILED
Trite, as jokes CORNY
Tunesmiths’ org ASCAP
Upscale retail chain SAKS
Vacation rental CAR
Volcanic emission ASH
Watered down, in a way HOSED
Waterfront walk PIER
Wear a long face MOPE
Well-trained unit CADRE
What a lot may be filled with AUTOS
WWII-era pope PIUS
Zealous RABID
__ Moines, IA DES
VIDEO