News Day Crossword Answers February 15th 2017

Clue Solution
’80s fad doll CABBAGEPATCHKID
1862 Tennessee battle SHILOH
Assumed name ALIAS
Beginning stage ONSET
Catch sight of ESPY
City near St. Petersburg TAMPA
Definite article THE
Double-curve letter ESS
Drives too fast SPEEDS
Drop in the mail SEND
Drug cop NARC
Easy job TURKEYSHOOT
Explorer __ Polo MARCO
Guy MAN
Jacket sleeves ARMS
Keogh alternative IRA
Luau instrument UKE
Needing a nap SLEEPY
New Zealand native MAORI
Of the same value EQUAL
Out of danger SAFE
S&L outdoor device ATM
Squirrel snack ACORN
Tilts SLANTS
Very strict STERN
Windowpane sealant PUTTY
Ziti or elbows PASTA