News Day Crossword Answers February 15th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|’80s fad doll
|CABBAGEPATCHKID
|1862 Tennessee battle
|SHILOH
|Assumed name
|ALIAS
|Beginning stage
|ONSET
|Catch sight of
|ESPY
|City near St. Petersburg
|TAMPA
|Definite article
|THE
|Double-curve letter
|ESS
|Drives too fast
|SPEEDS
|Drop in the mail
|SEND
|Drug cop
|NARC
|Easy job
|TURKEYSHOOT
|Explorer __ Polo
|MARCO
|Guy
|MAN
|Jacket sleeves
|ARMS
|Keogh alternative
|IRA
|Luau instrument
|UKE
|Needing a nap
|SLEEPY
|New Zealand native
|MAORI
|Of the same value
|EQUAL
|Out of danger
|SAFE
|S&L outdoor device
|ATM
|Squirrel snack
|ACORN
|Tilts
|SLANTS
|Very strict
|STERN
|Windowpane sealant
|PUTTY
|Ziti or elbows
|PASTA