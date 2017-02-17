News Day Crossword Answers February 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day February 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Pant
|GENUS
|Dish damage
|ADEPT
|Monarch’s order
|SNAPE
|Author O’Brien
|PAPERCUP
|Pick on
|CRACOW
|”Inviting Intelligence” group
|HIGHS
|Weak tide
|IDEA
|New-__ (Enya fan, perhaps)
|PERMEATED
|Sort of boatyard
|EMBER
|Senate, for one
|DEARME
|Auto options
|INS
|Preallocate
|CSI
|Crow’s nest cry
|TAN
|Schoolyard pursuit
|REASON
|Flair
|BAGIT
|Scottish cattle
|ALIVE
|Recurring theme
|RACER
|Clinch
|KNELT
|Business’ booking department
|TOTED
|Mineralogy ending
|ACIDS
|Unvarnished
|NOTIT
|At the ready
|GREER
|Fare selection
|MAKESABET
|Homer’s neighbor
|FRACAS
|False front
|RANDB
|Spaghetti or linguine
|ALTITUDE
|Extols
|TALCUM
|Sci-fi staple
|ARISES