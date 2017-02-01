News Day Crossword Answers February 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day February 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|# # #, on music
|SHARPS
|A whole lot
|MUCH
|All possible
|EVERY
|Bakery wares
|CAKES
|Banquet host
|EMCEE
|Be nosy
|MEDDLE
|Beach bucket
|PAIL
|Brush __ (review)
|UPON
|Buddhist sect
|ZEN
|Burn soother
|ALOE
|Business workshop
|SEMINAR
|Capital of Taiwan
|TAIPEI
|Cleo’s snake
|ASP
|Consumed
|EATEN
|Cozy spots
|NESTS
|Drink on draft
|ALE
|Fake coins
|SLUGS
|Fill with joy
|ELATE
|Found on these pages
|HEREIN
|Go into hiding
|HOLEUP
|In the manner of
|ALA
|In __ (harmonious)
|SYNC
|Japan’s locale
|ASIA
|Make possible
|ENABLE
|Military aviators’ grp
|USAF
|Mom’s boy
|SON
|Name in two states
|DAKOTA
|Nonconformist
|REBEL
|Opinion survey
|POLL
|Phantom
|SPECTER
|Prefix for septic
|ANTI
|Radio wave-emitting star
|PULSAR
|Raw mineral
|ORE
|Self-esteem
|EGO
|Sideshow worker
|CARNY
|Small change
|POCKETMONEY
|Small change
|CHICKENFEED
|Small change
|NICKELSANDDIMES
|Soar
|FLY
|Swamps
|BOGS
|Sweetie pie
|HON
|That lady
|SHE
|Tie the knot
|WED
|Trendy, informally
|HIP
|Tropical fruit
|GUAVA
|Wear away
|ERODE
|Workers’ groups
|UNIONS