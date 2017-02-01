News Day Crossword Answers February 1st 2017

Clue Solution
# # #, on music SHARPS
A whole lot MUCH
All possible EVERY
Bakery wares CAKES
Banquet host EMCEE
Be nosy MEDDLE
Beach bucket PAIL
Brush __ (review) UPON
Buddhist sect ZEN
Burn soother ALOE
Business workshop SEMINAR
Capital of Taiwan TAIPEI
Cleo’s snake ASP
Consumed EATEN
Cozy spots NESTS
Drink on draft ALE
Fake coins SLUGS
Fill with joy ELATE
Found on these pages HEREIN
Go into hiding HOLEUP
In the manner of ALA
In __ (harmonious) SYNC
Japan’s locale ASIA
Make possible ENABLE
Military aviators’ grp USAF
Mom’s boy SON
Name in two states DAKOTA
Nonconformist REBEL
Opinion survey POLL
Phantom SPECTER
Prefix for septic ANTI
Radio wave-emitting star PULSAR
Raw mineral ORE
Self-esteem EGO
Sideshow worker CARNY
Small change POCKETMONEY
Small change CHICKENFEED
Small change NICKELSANDDIMES
Soar FLY
Swamps BOGS
Sweetie pie HON
That lady SHE
Tie the knot WED
Trendy, informally HIP
Tropical fruit GUAVA
Wear away ERODE
Workers’ groups UNIONS