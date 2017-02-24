News Day Crossword Answers February 24th 2017

admin NewsDay.com

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day February 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Trumpeter/recording exec ANTITHEFT
”Driving Miss Daisy” driver LAUGHABLE
Got just right PILLARBOX
Naturally carbonated brew ELIOT
Flowers that sound kissable REPO
Does condensation TDS
Inuit word for ”house” FRANZ
Interlacement REBOZO
End of academic addresses EARTAB
Pointer’s reference ELI
”Men From Earth” author MAD
Bit of a laugh ALGER