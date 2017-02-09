News Day Crossword Answers February 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day February 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|”On the Road” narrator
|SAL
|Action flick weapons
|UZIS
|Amalgamate
|MELD
|At __ (disagreeing)
|ODDS
|Bit of baby talk
|DADA
|Boone nickname
|DANL
|Business expenses
|WAGES
|Car-wash accessory
|HOSE
|Chuck wagon fare
|GRUB
|Claudius successor
|NERO
|Criminal’s cover, perhaps
|ALIAS
|Digital library collection
|SONGS
|Don’t . .
|RUNWITHSCISSORS
|Don’t . .
|TALKTOSTRANGERS
|Don’t . .
|PLAYWITHMATCHES
|Dot-loving painter
|SEURAT
|Eats in the evening
|SUPS
|Enjoys slowly, in a way
|SIPS
|Finland, to Finns
|SUOMI
|Jai __
|ALAI
|Joe Jackson, in ”Field of Dreams”
|LIOTTA
|Juárez water
|AGUA
|Leveling wedge
|SHIM
|Many lipsticks
|REDS
|Matching sock
|MATE
|Must involve
|ENTAIL
|Of serious risk
|DIRE
|Pass over
|OMIT
|PC photo file format
|JPEG
|Red Cross headquarters
|GENEVA
|Refrigerant brand
|FREON
|School near the L.A. Coliseum
|USC
|Semester
|TERM
|Serious risk
|PERIL
|Sorghum storer
|SILO
|Steam source
|IRON
|To the point
|APT
|Vigorous spirit
|ELAN
|What’s left
|NET