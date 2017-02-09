News Day Crossword Answers February 9th 2017

Clue Solution
”On the Road” narrator SAL
Action flick weapons UZIS
Amalgamate MELD
At __ (disagreeing) ODDS
Bit of baby talk DADA
Boone nickname DANL
Business expenses WAGES
Car-wash accessory HOSE
Chuck wagon fare GRUB
Claudius successor NERO
Criminal’s cover, perhaps ALIAS
Digital library collection SONGS
Don’t . . RUNWITHSCISSORS
Don’t . . TALKTOSTRANGERS
Don’t . . PLAYWITHMATCHES
Dot-loving painter SEURAT
Eats in the evening SUPS
Enjoys slowly, in a way SIPS
Finland, to Finns SUOMI
Jai __ ALAI
Joe Jackson, in ”Field of Dreams” LIOTTA
Juárez water AGUA
Leveling wedge SHIM
Many lipsticks REDS
Matching sock MATE
Must involve ENTAIL
Of serious risk DIRE
Pass over OMIT
PC photo file format JPEG
Red Cross headquarters GENEVA
Refrigerant brand FREON
School near the L.A. Coliseum USC
Semester TERM
Serious risk PERIL
Sorghum storer SILO
Steam source IRON
To the point APT
Vigorous spirit ELAN
What’s left NET