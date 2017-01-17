News Day Crossword Answers January 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Baking appliance OVEN
Embarrass ABASH
Hoofbeat sound CLOP
Informal talk CHAT
Spherical hairdo AFRO
Squeaking rodents MICE
Talks and talks YAPS
Tango or waltz DANCE