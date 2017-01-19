News Day Crossword Answers January 19th 2017

admin NewsDay.com

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day January 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Beagle bane FLEAS
Crescent border ARC
Day-shift hour TENAM
Drained of color ASHEN
Flooring measure AREA
For example SAY
Household pest ROACH
Impressive group ARRAY
Make harmless DEFUSE
Remain unchanged STAND
RI summer setting EDT
Some Arizona flora CACTI
Storage container BIN
Topography TERRAIN
Up to, for short TIL
With 37 and 61 Across, island sharers HAITIAND