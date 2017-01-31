News Day Crossword Answers January 31st 2017

admin NewsDay.com

Clue Solution
”And so on, and so on” ETCETC
”Are you __ out?” INOR
”Gimme a break!” AWMAN
”You’re being too nosy!” THATSMYBUSINESS
Any liquid FLUID
Doe or stag DEER
Emotional support SOLACE
From the city URBAN
Lie in the sun BASK
Lose one’s footing SLIP
Old-style ”Sweet!” NEATO
Opera solo ARIA
Poetic sphere ORB
Point on a comb TOOTH
Read bar codes SCAN
Refusing to budge HOLDINGFIRM
Residence HOME
Restrain STIFLE
Sail support MAST
Shuts tightly SEALS
Sixth sense, for short ESP
Skinny THIN
Smartly dressed NATTY
Smartphone download APP
Song from the past OLDIE
Start of a ”crowd” maxim TWOSCOMPANY
Start of a play ACTI
Starting poker stake ANTE
That fellow’s HIS
Try to convince URGE
Went to a lot of trouble FUSSED
Without a warranty ASIS
Wood for a model plane BALSA
__ Grey tea EARL