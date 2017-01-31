News Day Crossword Answers January 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day January 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|”And so on, and so on”
|ETCETC
|”Are you __ out?”
|INOR
|”Gimme a break!”
|AWMAN
|”You’re being too nosy!”
|THATSMYBUSINESS
|Any liquid
|FLUID
|Doe or stag
|DEER
|Emotional support
|SOLACE
|From the city
|URBAN
|Lie in the sun
|BASK
|Lose one’s footing
|SLIP
|Old-style ”Sweet!”
|NEATO
|Opera solo
|ARIA
|Poetic sphere
|ORB
|Point on a comb
|TOOTH
|Read bar codes
|SCAN
|Refusing to budge
|HOLDINGFIRM
|Residence
|HOME
|Restrain
|STIFLE
|Sail support
|MAST
|Shuts tightly
|SEALS
|Sixth sense, for short
|ESP
|Skinny
|THIN
|Smartly dressed
|NATTY
|Smartphone download
|APP
|Song from the past
|OLDIE
|Start of a ”crowd” maxim
|TWOSCOMPANY
|Start of a play
|ACTI
|Starting poker stake
|ANTE
|That fellow’s
|HIS
|Try to convince
|URGE
|Went to a lot of trouble
|FUSSED
|Without a warranty
|ASIS
|Wood for a model plane
|BALSA
|__ Grey tea
|EARL