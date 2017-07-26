News Day Crossword Answers July 26th 2017

admin NewsDay.com

Clue Solution
Wristwatch faces DIALS
Air pressure meas. PSI
Secure again, as a shoelace RETIE
Permeate IMBUE
Picnic invader ANT
Expel EVICT
Burst of energy SPASM
Strings of pearls, e.g. NECKLACES
Advancing, as a troop PUSHINGAHEAD
Bard’s ”before” ERE
Inquire ASK
Hole for a shoelace EYELET
Narrow shelves LEDGES
Stereo records, for short LPS
Urban thoroughfare: Abbr. AVE
Not far from NEARTO
Neighborhood AREA
Retreating, as a troop FALLINGBACK
”Don’t go yet!” WAIT
Gullible accomplice STOOGE
Totally ALL
Pt. opposite NNW SSE
Outcome RESULT
Inventor Morse SAMUEL
Wall St. debut IPO
Tip of a shoe TOE
Ceasing action, as a troop STANDINGDOWN
Pool hall game EIGHTBALL
Lassos ROPES
Prepare to propose, perhaps KNEEL
Understand SEE
Licorice flavoring ANISE
Honking fliers GEESE
Words from the sponsor ADS
Butchers’ wares MEATS
Show false, as a rumor DISPEL
Tainted IMPURE
Lowered in esteem ABASED
Thick with vegetation LUSH
Prefix for final SEMI
Feelings of hunger PANGS
Move furtively SNEAK
Desire to scratch ITCH
Passes along RELAYS
Steer clear of EVADE
__-tac-toe TIC
Glacier’s composition ICE
UFO crew ETS
Hang on to KEEP
Twangy-sounding NASAL
Small songbird LARK
Fruit eater in Eden EVE
Oolong or Earl Grey TEA
Small fly GNAT
Slippery fish EEL
Corporate symbol LOGO
Greet the day RISE
Explosive initials TNT
Experts ACES
Hollywood release FILM
Element #5 BORON
Era AGE
Took place WAS
In the manner of ALA
Reach an agreement SETTLE
Thick chunk SLAB
Perfect world UTOPIA
Bottommost LOWEST
Verb forms TENSES
Helps to a seat, slangily USHES
Ran in neutral IDLED
Large quantities PILES
Org. with launching pads NASA
Metric weight GRAM
”I’m finished!” DONE
Heart chart, for short EKG
Ending for nectar INE
Shout of surprise GEE