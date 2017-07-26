News Day Crossword Answers July 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day July 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Wristwatch faces
|DIALS
|Air pressure meas.
|PSI
|Secure again, as a shoelace
|RETIE
|Permeate
|IMBUE
|Picnic invader
|ANT
|Expel
|EVICT
|Burst of energy
|SPASM
|Strings of pearls, e.g.
|NECKLACES
|Advancing, as a troop
|PUSHINGAHEAD
|Bard’s ”before”
|ERE
|Inquire
|ASK
|Hole for a shoelace
|EYELET
|Narrow shelves
|LEDGES
|Stereo records, for short
|LPS
|Urban thoroughfare: Abbr.
|AVE
|Not far from
|NEARTO
|Neighborhood
|AREA
|Retreating, as a troop
|FALLINGBACK
|”Don’t go yet!”
|WAIT
|Gullible accomplice
|STOOGE
|Totally
|ALL
|Pt. opposite NNW
|SSE
|Outcome
|RESULT
|Inventor Morse
|SAMUEL
|Wall St. debut
|IPO
|Tip of a shoe
|TOE
|Ceasing action, as a troop
|STANDINGDOWN
|Pool hall game
|EIGHTBALL
|Lassos
|ROPES
|Prepare to propose, perhaps
|KNEEL
|Understand
|SEE
|Licorice flavoring
|ANISE
|Honking fliers
|GEESE
|Words from the sponsor
|ADS
|Butchers’ wares
|MEATS
|Show false, as a rumor
|DISPEL
|Tainted
|IMPURE
|Lowered in esteem
|ABASED
|Thick with vegetation
|LUSH
|Prefix for final
|SEMI
|Feelings of hunger
|PANGS
|Move furtively
|SNEAK
|Desire to scratch
|ITCH
|Passes along
|RELAYS
|Steer clear of
|EVADE
|__-tac-toe
|TIC
|Glacier’s composition
|ICE
|UFO crew
|ETS
|Hang on to
|KEEP
|Twangy-sounding
|NASAL
|Small songbird
|LARK
|Fruit eater in Eden
|EVE
|Oolong or Earl Grey
|TEA
|Small fly
|GNAT
|Slippery fish
|EEL
|Corporate symbol
|LOGO
|Greet the day
|RISE
|Explosive initials
|TNT
|Experts
|ACES
|Hollywood release
|FILM
|Element #5
|BORON
|Era
|AGE
|Took place
|WAS
|In the manner of
|ALA
|Reach an agreement
|SETTLE
|Thick chunk
|SLAB
|Perfect world
|UTOPIA
|Bottommost
|LOWEST
|Verb forms
|TENSES
|Helps to a seat, slangily
|USHES
|Ran in neutral
|IDLED
|Large quantities
|PILES
|Org. with launching pads
|NASA
|Metric weight
|GRAM
|”I’m finished!”
|DONE
|Heart chart, for short
|EKG
|Ending for nectar
|INE
|Shout of surprise
|GEE