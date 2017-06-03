News Day Crossword Answers June 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day June 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Web searcher’s frustration NOHITS
Luxury’s child, per Cicero AVARICE
Satellite stat APOGEE
Part between tread and rim SIDEWALL
Poached, but not scrambled STOLEN
Perfunctory PROFORMA
Leave at sea ASTOUND
Numerical prefix UNI
Tool in cognitive science EEG
Many diction experts OPERASINGERS
__.com (website touting DIRECTV) ATT
It counts for nothing in baccarat TEN
Weatherbeater paint purveyor SEARS
Name on ”Sweet Breakfast” boxes SARA
Invitation to be impressed TADA
”Tennis Is My Racket” author (1949) RIGGS
European-origin prefix ITALO
Curious surrounders MOB
Soyuzplodoimport wheat/rye brand STOLI
Not-so-long limousine SEDAN
Crushed, perhaps TROD
Apostle’s original name SAUL
”Je vous rends grâces” MERCI
Vent with one’s voice RANT
Harpo imitates him at the start of ”A Night at the Opera” LEO
Punditocracy COMMENTARIAT
Expression of enthusiastic emotion ODE
Materially detract from MAR
Lower than before DEMOTED
One of the thrushes REDROBIN
Former part of Colombia PANAMA
Special-attention PRIORITY
Alchemist’s preparation ELIXIR
Half of the ”Tea for Two” duo NANETTE
Prove one’s memorization of RECITE
Cosmic radiation studier NASA
Goes (for) OPTS
Laugh and a half HOOT
Aptly named cooler brand IGLOO
Elevate for a swing TEEUP
”Master of fun” honorary Oscar winner SENNETT
Danger for Indy in ”Raiders . . .” ASP
Cold, e.g. VIRUS
Archetype of attractiveness ADONIS
Domino, Alcoa, etc. REFINERS
Name in the news, March 1945 IWO
Common job interview subject CAREERGOAL
Scrapbooking staple ELMERSGLUE
Doesn’t stay current LAGS
First verb in ”Rebecca” DREAMT
Microstate since 1278 ANDORRA
Ways to run GAITS
Unrepaired ASIS
2017 exhibitor of Sir Elton’s photos TATEMODERN
”U.S. Banker,” ”PrintWeek,” etc. TRADEMEDIA
Apprehension ALARM
Being trained, say ABOARD
Corn holder SILO
Afresh ONCEMORE
Kiev’s river DNIEPER
Quite soon INABIT
Corn-holder creation TAMALE
GM __ CORP
Opry member since 1992 TRITT
Frequent 40 Across partner TONIC
Escape aider Benny in ”. . . Roger Rabbit” TAXI
Release into the air EMIT
Bold venture DARE
Whiz at Wizard’s Chess RON
2017 ”world-saving” Netflix host NYE
