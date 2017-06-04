News Day Crossword Answers June 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day June 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
City near Gibraltar CADIZ
Trial boss JUDGE
Type of tuber, familiarly SPUD
Not very exciting TAME
Mad Hatter’s guest ALICE
Fairy tale fiends OGRES
Voice quality TONE
Sitting on ATOP
Speaker’s pointer LASER
Icky stuff SLIME
Diva’s solo ARIA
Con __ (quickly, in music) MOTO
High-tech circuits invented in Dallas (1958) MICROCHIPS
Nickname for the Dallas-Fort Worth region METROPLEX
18 Down et al. GLUES
The one here THIS
Come-from-behind charge RALLY
Prefix for van MINI
Musical talent EAR
Nickel, for example COIN
Sketcher’s buy PAD
Chair’s list AGENDA
Latin music SALSA
Where cocktails don’t cost OPENBAR
Lone Star State symbol MOCKINGBIRD
City on historic Route 66 AMARILLO
Old Testament vessel ARK
Set of chromosomes GENOME
Village leader ELDER
Steer sounds MOOS
Solidify FIRMUP
Quaint complaint EGAD
Rib-eye alternative TBONE
Sailboat pole SPRIT
Site of the first Six Flags theme park ARLINGTON
”Montagnes” of France ALPES
Corn-crop holders CRIBS
Curve in a river BEND
Get-up-and-go ENERGY
Knock about ROVE
Treat with contempt SCORN
Anagram and antonym of ”unites” UNTIES
Time-honored OLD
Fort Worth-based airline AMERICAN
”Dallas Buyers Club” Oscar winner MCCONAUGHEY
City bordering Berlin POTSDAM
Newspaper descriptor DAILY
Quick learner, informally SPONGE
Cost ARE
Satchmo collaborator ELLA
College major, for short BIO
Point of entry DOOR
React with mirth LAUGH
Seller’s disclaimer ASIS
Elizabethan poet DONNE
Major League’s first roofed stadium ASTRODOME
Alternate title of the puzzle TEXASAANDM
Ashe Stadium org. USTA
Something in the air ODOR
Muscular strength SINEW
Road’s slope GRADE
Thought-provoking DEEP
Dryer’s capture LINT
Starter for violet ULTRA
Allow access to LETAT
French 101 verb ETRE
Table supports LEGS
Complicated MESSY
Cushy course EASYA
Far from edgy CALM
Jai __ ALAI
Data storage device DISC
Cake decorator ICER
Weightless state, briefly ZEROG
Stephen __ Sondheim JOSHUA
More hostile UGLIER
Plumber’s targets DRIPS
Prized possessions GEMS
Jargon suffix ESE
Triathlete’s asset STAMINA
Skin openings PORES
Military outfit UNIT
Prized DEAR
Florida bay city TAMPA
Ring-shaped reef ATOLL
Drive-up lodging MOTEL
Strong adhesive EPOXY
Under-the-sink container CLEANER
Military mandate ORDER
Recounted TOLD
Possessive pronoun HIS
One of the Three Bears MAMA
Composer Stravinsky IGOR
Narrow strip of land NECK
Sketcher’s buy INK
Be concerned CARE
Pear or apple POME
On __ with (equal to) APAR
Some watch displays DIGITS
Easier to grasp SIMPLER
With agility NIMBLY
Clumsy mistake BLOOP
Unaccompanied ALONE
Kentucky Derby garland ROSES
HUD agency GNMA
Mint julep ingredient BOURBON
Expand, as a home ADDONTO
Easter candy shape EGG
Inactive state LATENCY
Crime lab evidence FIBERS
Wrap up END
Touches a base, then runs TAGSUP
Morsel SCRAP
Film trailer, e.g. PROMO
Girder fastener RIVET
Part of many hotel names INN
Nürnberg negative NEIN
Thinks logically REASONS
Lasting mark SCAR
Made an appearance CAME
Pac-12 team UCLA
”Horrors!” OHNO
Danish block brand LEGO
Salon specialist DYER
It’s east of Oregon IDAHO
Big bucks, briefly MILS
Word on all US currency GOD
Arid terrain DESERTS
Will Smith biopic ALI
87 Down roles BOXERS
Sort of INAWAY
Magna cum __ LAUDE
Strong point ASSET
Articulate UTTER
Jelly flavor GRAPE
A member of AMONG
Fender flaws DENTS
Colonel’s insignia EAGLE
Well-behaved kid DOLL
”Garfield” canine ODIE
Material for roofing or flooring TILE
Bailiwick AREA
D.C. baseballers NATS
WWII turning point DDAY
It means ”beyond” META
Arithmetic answer SUM
