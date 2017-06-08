News Day Crossword Answers June 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day June 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Stigma MARK
Burns, for one SCOT
Firewood order CORD
Bedroom community EXURB
Luau figurine TIKI
Moisturizer ingredient ALOE
__ Soleil (Louis XIV) LEROI
Teen’s big event PROM
Other glove MATE
Casino patron BLACKJACKPLAYER
Gestural communication: Abbr. ASL
Scintilla IOTA
What a flat needs AIR
”Wheel of Fortune” buy ANI
Stoic UNMOVED
Windjammer or clipper SAILINGSHIP
Time to remember ERA
Off-target, in a way WIDE
Harry’s Hogwarts chum RON
Trident-shaped letters PSIS
Ruckus ADO
Rolex Submariner, e.g. ANALOGWATCH
Hokum BALONEY
Be indisposed AIL
To be refined RAW
Ruckus FUSS
Penlight battery AAA
Theme of the puzzle THINGSWITHHANDS
Cry of fright YIPE
Marge’s eldest BART
Bask in ENJOY
Rise up REAR
Treater’s term ONME
Something boring SNORE
Small vortex EDDY
Academic period YEAR
Babysitter, at times AUNT
__ sauce (raspberry topping) MELBA
Rink leaps AXELS
Bucolic RURAL
Keaton, in ”The Founder” KROC
March honoree, familiarly STPAT
About CIRCA
”Enough, I get it!” OKOK
Back-of-orchestra instruments TIMPANI
Sporty Chevy CAMARO
”DNA or __?” (cosmetics slogan) OLAY
Mechanical learning ROTE
Does and bucks DEER
Suit since the ’40s BIKINI
Fall in with JOIN
Far from crisp LIMP
Robin Hood refreshment ALE
Hesitant denial UHNO
Down garment, maybe VEST
Kid lit author Carle ERIC
Bit of pepper DASH
31 Across implement SWAB
Verdi masterwork AIDA
Fan favorite IDOL
Overcast GRAY
G, in the C scale SOL
Sidekick PAL
”Parties,” to ”pirates”: Abbr. ANAG
Early job for Walt Disney NEWSBOY
Deep cut GASH
Birthday party rituals WISHES
Mean-spirited ORNERY
Terra __ FIRMA
Unmitigated UTTER
Green pear ANJOU
Accessorize ADORN
To this point ASYET
Car-boot item TYRE
Made haste HIED
Galaxy Tab alternative IPAD
Lose power WANE
Tolstoy heroine ANNA
