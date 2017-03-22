News Day Crossword Answers March 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day March 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Ribs cookout, for short BBQ
Computer malfunction CRASH
2.2-pound measures, briefly KILOS
__ de Cologne EAU
Was the cause of LEDTO
Reach in total EQUAL
__ Baba ALI
Guy who writes jingles ADMAN
Reach in total RUNTO
Solidify SET
Chivalrous rescuer WHITEKNIGHT
Inspiration for ”Cats” TSELIOT
After-tax NET
Litter’s smallest RUNT
Have the opinion FEEL
Weep audibly SOB
Imitating APING
See 27 Down SITE
In addition ALSO
”. . . Eighty Days” world traveler FOGG
”Julius Caesar” costumes TOGAS
Invoice BILL
Sore spot ACHE
Sounds impressed OOHS
Cry of distress MYGOD
Go bad ROT
Morning TV host Lauer MATT
Wide belt SASH
Surgeons’ facilities: Abbr. ORS
New Testament letter EPISTLE
Incandescent bulb, e.g. BRIGHTLIGHT
Ram’s remark BAA
Fully prepared READY
Enrage ANGER
Psyche parts IDS
Double-__ sword EDGED
Mall tenant STORE
Golf peg TEE
Lorna of literature DOONE
Moderated, with ”down” TONED
Final phase END
Brute BEAST
Hay bundles BALES
”Indeed!” QUITERIGHT
Scratching, as a cat CLAWING
Wildly popular REDHOT
Allow to enter ADMIT
Datum, for short STAT
Sharpen HONE
Piece of corn KERNEL
Employee’s last words IQUIT
Respiratory organ LUNG
Solemn vow OATH
Mailbox opening SLOT
Parts of pants with patches KNEES
Fencing thrust LUNGE
With 34 Across, boxing ring FIGHT
Flight data: Abbr. ETAS
Tang of mild salsa SLIGHTBITE
Scandinavian capital OSLO
Fearless BOLD
Many miles away AFAR
Slightly, on a music score POCO
Chimney dust SOOT
Bottomless pit ABYSS
”Here’s to you,” for one TOAST
Boss at a bistro MAITRED
Dr. Jekyll alias MRHYDE
Shape of a globe SPHERE
Poet Nash OGDEN
Incite EGGON
Weighted down LADEN
Slackened off EASED
Raised, as livestock BRED
Make over REDO
Othello’s foe IAGO
Ultimate LAST
Enthusiastic about INTO
VIDEO