News Day Crossword Answers May 21st 2017

Clue
Solution
Scandinavian capital OSLO
Aussie reptile CROC
Some early PCs IBMS
Accept gladly LEAPAT
Film excerpt CLIP
Sedan, for one AUTO
”The Daily Show” host NOAH
Cause of some wild weather ELNINO
State song of Kansas HOMEONTHERANGE
Serenade SINGTO
Improve by editing EMEND
Half of dodeca- HEXA
You love: Lat. AMAS
Marks, as some boxes XESIN
Roping event RODEO
Familiar sound RING
United Steelworkers’ affiliation AFLCIO
Mild oath DRAT
Lasting mark SCAR
Winter hat extension EARFLAP
Boxer’s delivery JAB
”Fresh and local” produce descriptor FARMTOMARKET
Sleek, for short AERO
Not oneself ILL
Prefix meaning ”flow” RHEO
Overhaul REVAMP
__-garde AVANT
Jeweler’s magnifier LOUPE
Absorb, with ”up” SOP
Exchanges from 98 Down IMS
Puts out some Z’s SNORES
Yonder THERE
Solid and sturdy, as some counters SLABTOP
Omen SIGN
Country singer Evans SARA
Oriole cousins MEADOWLARKS
Quarterback’s setback LOSS
Eddie Bauer competitor IZOD
New hire, often TRAINEE
”Nifty!” NEATO
Drapery, essentially FABRIC
Janet Yellen’s deg. PHD
Recipe amt. TSP
Three-legged stand EASEL
Provide gear for EQUIP
Moray, for instance SEAEEL
”Beetle Bailey” dog OTTO
Have something EAT
”I’d be glad to” SURE
Kiowa or Comanche PLAINSINDIAN
Glide downhill SKI
Classified ad listing TAGSALE
Previously stated SAME
Cranky one CRAB
Least forthcoming COYEST
Scanned bars UPCS
Tavern tribute TOAST
”60 Minutes” reporter STAHL
Infield cover TARP
Curt affirmation ITIS
Center of worship ALTAR
Angelic, in a way HALOED
Cannons on wheels FIELDARTILLERY
Cast figures ACTORS
Different ELSE
Scan, as bars READ
Shakespearean schemer IAGO
During which, in Devon WHILST
Hole for coins SLOT
IRS 123 Down SSNS
Marvel superheroes XMEN
Earth tone OCHER
Replay speed, for short SLOMO
Treated, as acidic soil LIMED
Bet first OPENED
Recycling candidate CAN
First-year Cooperstown inductee RUTH
Different OTHER
Get on peacefully COEXIST
One-million link INA
__ fides (credentials) BONA
Lava source MAGMA
Grain bundle SHEAF
French article LES
Magic potion ELIXIR
Second Green Gables novel ANNEOFAVONLEA
Barnyard beasts PIGS
Prefix for body ANTI
Any of the Simpsons TOON
Unscented ODORFREE
Hard feelings RANCOR
Minimal-power computer mode SLEEP
Willing to try GAME
Possibly pedigreed pet CAT
Contented sound AAH
In braids TRESSED
Wonton kin RAVIOLI
William Piper contemporary LEAR
”Rule, Britannia!” composer ARNE
Galley gear POTS
Casts aside JILTS
Lei giver’s greeting ALOHA
Closer to 81 Down BLUER
Dough or bread MOOLA
Widespread RAMPANT
Trans-Canada Hwy. measures KMS
Director Lee ANG
Wright’s architectural style PRAIRIESCHOOL
Noodles with tofu PADTHAI
Family nickname SIS
Formerly possessive dairy brand BORDENS
Erstwhile Atlantic crosser TWA
Serious questioner SKEPTIC
Casual footwear MOC
Overhaul, as a lawn RESOD
Green refuges OASES
Grilling candidate STEAK
Conductor Georg SOLTI
Nada ZIP
Born yesterday NEONATAL
Celebratory suffix FEST
Pastel shade AQUA
Small town BURG
Paella morsel PEA
Part of a wintry mix SLEET
Genesis twin ESAU
Transparent, as ponds LIMPID
Road repair material TAR
Work at PLY
Sweet drinks NECTARS
Some of the earliest Web browsers AOLERS
Bungle, with ”up” BOLLIX
Storage units of a sort SAFES
Warble TRILL
Racing-form listings SIRES
Top players ATEAM
Boot-camp driller SARGE
Check for fit TRYON
Henry Higgins creator SHAW
RPM gauge TACH
Certain singers ALTI
Cuban coin PESO
Getz of jazz STAN
March-to-November hrs. DST
Authorize LET
Proofs of age IDS
