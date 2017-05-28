News Day Crossword Answers May 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day May 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Zinc or zirconium METAL
Toil, so to speak SWEAT
Gender abbr. MASC
Webmaster’s creation SITE
Home to many El Grecos PRADO
High-calorie cake TORTE
Edmonton’s prov. ALTA
Revered figure IDOL
”A Day at the Races” actor GROUCHOMARX
”My Pal Trigger” actor ROYROGERS
River of Orléans LOIRE
Chance to get a hit ATBAT
Highly decorated ORNATE
Bake-sale org. PTA
Hideaway DEN
Well-groomed NEAT
Wishes undone RUES
Calmed down SOOTHED
Whirling water EDDY
Limber LISSOME
Three-Pulitzer playwright ALBEE
John __ Lennon ONO
Go far and wide ROVE
Ricci of fashion NINA
1950s headline nickname IKE
”My Friend Flicka” actor RODDYMCDOWALL
Certain DHL delivery CTN
Pringles competitor LAYS
Crib cry DADA
Nonconformist REBEL
Ticked off IRKED
Small liquid measures MINIMS
Accept, as a credit card HONOR
Some Winter Olympians SKIERS
Crop up ARISE
Helping hand BOOST
Reminiscent of bagpipes REEDY
Royal proxy REGENT
Loretta Lynn mentor CLINE
More rare, as a roast REDDER
Project, as charm EXUDE
Delete data from ERASE
Gofer AIDE
Plymouth landmark ROCK
Prefix for center EPI
”The Horse Whisperer” actor ROBERTREDFORD
Gold, to conquistadors ORO
Links warning FORE
Set up for a selfie POSE
November honoree VET
Homeowner’s voice in ”Up” ASNER
Genesis antagonist SERPENT
First word in the Declaration WHEN
Engraving tools STYLETS
Lots of MANY
Chanel contemporary DIOR
”That’s a laugh!” HAH
Observe closely EYE
Spheres of influence ORBITS
Hello __ (Japanese product line) KITTY
Mindful AWARE
”Secretariat” actor DIANELANE
”War Horse” actor EMILYWATSON
Stare at OGLE
Fail to mention OMIT
Punch server LADLE
”The Family Circus” cartoonist KEANE
Barrels into RAMS
Body art, for short TATS
Show scorn SNEER
Narrowly defeated EDGED
Fuel economy no. MPG
Go astray ERR
Confucian principle TAO
Overpraise ADULATE
Making no sense LOCO
In the attic, perhaps STORED
All hosts of ”The View” WOMEN
Timeline segment ERA
Arbitrarily ATRANDOM
Wrote with thumbs, quite possibly TEXTED
French Revolution figure MARAT
Much of the time ALOT
Farm structure STY
County fair favorite CAROUSEL
Joins the team SIGNSON
Cranial flash IDEA
Legal wrong TORT
Alternatively ELSE
Stash away HIDE
Many minerals ORES
Cargo hold BAY
Oktoberfest tune POLKA
”Seabiscuit” actor TOBEYMAGUIRE
Competitor RIVAL
Move effortlessly SAIL
What to call a clipper HER
Irish New Age singer ENYA
Opposite of ”uplift” LOWER
”National Velvet” actor MICKEYROONEY
Write in a diary ENTER
Ends’ companions ODDS
High-tech drone, essentially ROBOT
Additional stipulations ANDS
Wordsworth, for instance ODIST
Julie Andrews title DAME
Bublé or Sinatra CROONER
Crammed in DENSE
Showed a preference for LIKED
Begat SIRED
14 Down patron RIDER
Forty follower NINER
Derrick or crane HOIST
Passover meal SEDER
Sound loudly BLARE
Start over on REDO
Nautical hazard REEF
Trade shows, for short EXPOS
Hit a high point CREST
Falling-out RIFT
Fine furniture wood EBONY
Port of Yemen ADEN
It’s west of Cyprus CRETE
Michael of handbags KORS
Schedule gap OPENSLOT
Average Joe EVERYMAN
Part of LDS DAY
Badger cousins ERMINES
Rained ice SLEETED
Top of the head PATE
Quipster WIT
Makeup of some chains HOTELS
Twain kid SAWYER
Unfreeze THAW
Food plans DIETS
Oscar-winning Berry HALLE
Telltale sign ODOR
Latvia’s capital RIGA
Emollient BALM
Weave together KNIT
Tool with teeth RAKE
GPs’ org. AMA
Chemical suffix IDE
Start to tire SAG
Small cardinal ONE
Homer’s neighbor NED
VIDEO