News Day Crossword Answers November 20th 2017

Clue
Solution
Cruise-ship stops PORTS
Highest cards in the deck ACES
Golf-course vehicle CART
Out in the open OVERT
Bullfighter’s opponent TORO
Aroma ODOR
TV, radio, newspapers, etc. MEDIA
Fail to include OMIT
Informal refusal NOPE
Writer of computer code PROGRAMMER
At no cost FREE
MasterCard competitor VISA
Tips over UPENDS
Pieces of pizza SLICES
Char, as steak SEAR
Texas city WACO
Jump high LEAP
Brief in speech TERSE
Shakespeare’s river AVON
Devour EATUP
Astronaut Armstrong NEIL
Black-and-white Chinese bear PANDA
Took a taxi or bus RODE
Aluminum beer holders CANS
Wrinkle-removing appliance IRON
Solemn promise PLEDGE
Nail-hitting tool HAMMER
Cape Canaveral org. NASA
”That makes sense” ISEE
Disallowed PROHIBITED
Mend, as socks DARN
Fire-hydrant attachment HOSE
Wear away ERODE
Give off EMIT
Japan’s continent ASIA
Small, medium, __ LARGE
Occupies a chair SITS
Uncool one NERD
Scornful look SNEER
Majestic display POMP
Above OVER
Change the decor of REDO
High-school math TRIG
”Feed a cold, __ a fever” STARVE
Parts of molecules ATOMS
List-separating punctuation COMMA
A Great Lake ERIE
”You said it!” SOTRUE
Business meeting CONFERENCE
Add decorations to ADORN
Caught with a lasso ROPED
Oaks and maples TREES
Bride’s walkway AISLE
Butter serving PAT
Make a trade SWAP
Volcano’s outflow LAVA
Clickable computer image ICON
Ketchup, mustard, etc. CONDIMENTS
Potato, informally SPUD
Be deserving of EARN
From __ Z ATO
Peruse READ
Perform with a choir SING
”So, what __ is new?” ELSE
Coke rival PEPSI
”__ we there yet?” ARE
Little __ Annie ORPHAN
Clothing tags LABELS
Stays out of sight HIDES
”Ditto!” ASAMI
Be deserving of MERIT
Polite refusal NOSIR
In the lead AHEAD
Valentine flower ROSE
Teheran’s country IRAN
Ripped (up) TORE
Slight advantage EDGE
Doe or buck DEER
