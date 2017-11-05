News Day Crossword Answers November 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day November 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Shout after a tough week TGIF
Least satisfactory WORST
Pretending to be APING
Pulverize MASH
Roughly speaking ORSO
Porthole view OCEAN
Michaels of ”SNL” LORNE
Predatory dolphin ORCA
Security legislation of 2001 PATRIOTACT
Molasses product BROWNSUGAR
Stuffed shirts SNOBS
Member of the deer family ELK
Sharp, as vision KEEN
Guarantee ENSURE
Labor over TOILAT
Uncool person NERD
Meadowlike GRASSY
Young socialite DEB
Coped (with) DEALT
Brief moment TRICE
Personal quirks TICS
Ireland’s patron SAINTPATRICK
Work assignment JOB
”If you ask me,” to texters IMO
Boarded, as a bus GOTON
Brit. lexicon OED
Designer Geoffrey BEENE
Not very many FEW
Shore-leave locale on ”Star Trek” PLANET
PD alerts APBS
Started a hand ANTED
Beatles nickname FABFOUR
Non-studio, for short INDIE
Delivery itinerary: Abbr. RTE
Likewise not NOR
Project Gemini launcher TITANROCKET
Last stage END
Shrill bark YIP
Nuptials site ALTAR
SWAT team supply TEARGAS
None of the above OTHER
One side to consider PROS
Had a quick bite NOSHED
Wrath IRE
Gucci competitor PRADA
In the past AGO
Supreme Court appointee of ’06 ALITO
Cutting-edge NEW
Art on an arm, for short TAT
Inauguration VIP CHIEFJUSTICE
Tamper (with) MESS
Tour of duty STINT
Restless feeling ANGST
Color TV pioneer RCA
Gown fabrics SATINS
Foul mood SNIT
Test pilots’ attire GSUITS
Unwilling to negotiate STRICT
Enticement BAIT
Loaf at a bakery RYE
Unemotional sort STOIC
Troop standout EAGLESCOUT
Bear native to China GIANTPANDA
Overabundance GLUT
Is __ (probably will) APTTO
Casual shirts POLOS
Checklist line ITEM
Taproom servings ALES
Stun gun TASER
Grilling candidate STEAK
Covers with pregrown grass SODS
Pajama parts TOPS
Funds from a foundation GRANT
”Not so!” reply ISTOO
Doesn’t allow FORBIDS
Try to win over WOO
Duo times four OCTET
Not imagined REAL
Potato holder SACK
Demolition material TNT
A Prairie Province ALBERTA
Studied, with ”over” PORED
Symbol of strength IRON
Compass pt. NNW
No-name GENERIC
Hair stylist’s application MOUSSE
Mythical guardian ARGUS
Spine-chilling SCARY
Rabbit relative HARE
Cruise stop ISLE
Theme park eatery SNACKBAR
Seaweed in some sushi KELP
Smirnoff rival ABSOLUT
D.C. baseballer NAT
Electrical networks GRIDS
”Titanic” theme singer DION
Feminizing suffix ENNE
Durable game-show host TREBEK
Petty clash TIFF
Clarification introducer IMEAN
Western topper COWBOYHAT
Video arcade pioneer ATARI
Something to talk about TOPIC
Source of plane power JETENGINE
Wee hour ONE
Stream bottom BED
Main mail ctr. GPO
Drama direction ENTER
Colors lightly TINTS
Festoon ADORN
Cooked like much comfort food FRIED
Hunters’ org. NRA
Dartboard, for instance TARGET
Standoffish ALOOF
Moral principle ETHIC
Moves unsteadily TEETERS
Shows some courage DARES
Law firm PRACTICE
Commotion ADO
Clinches, with ”up” SEWS
Withdraw, with ”out” OPT
__ la la TRA
Considerable care PAINS
Horse farm supply OATS
Open with a letter opener SLIT
Suggests subtly HINTSAT
Maintenance worker JANITOR
Self-storage rental UNIT
PFC’s superior SGT
Rum cocktails MAITAIS
Clown’s gear STILTS
Transitional point CUSP
Delay strategically STALL
Debate ARGUE
Cook onions, perhaps SAUTE
Port of Italy GENOA
Western sidekick TONTO
Teamed (with) SIDED
Big name in arcade games SEGA
Web-crawling software BOTS
Barrel of laughs RIOT
Nathan Hale alma mater YALE
Rotating machine parts CAMS
E-file preparer CPA
Family MDs GPS
Scolding sound TSK
