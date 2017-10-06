News Day Crossword Answers October 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day October 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
”Good thinking” SMART
Head into humor TOPBANANA
Stigma carrier TABOO
Coming-of-age novel that spawned a 2002 film ABOUTABOY
Support for some climbers ARBOR
Slide rules are no longer in it COMMONUSE
Comprehension GRASP
Passing targets TEAMMATES
Musculature, to anatomists SYSTEM
Of the, to Ottavia DEI
Floodplains, e.g. DANGERZONES
Fitting tribute ITSSOYOU
Play too hard, perhaps EMOTE
See 25 Down COOL
It’s bound to provide relief ATLAS
Kin to Johannes IVAN
Land with resolution ENDUP
What heads can come out of COINTOSS
Birthplace of many inventions RESEARCHLAB
Rubble sheet, e.g. CEL
Wild MADCAP
Max ATTHEMOST
Crack GOAPE
Bitter rival, maybe SORELOSER
Cornflower cousin AZURE
Vegan pizza style PRIMAVERA
Bit sorted by its spin MESON
Came around STOPPEDBY
There’s nothing wrong with them EDENS
Things in hindsight? STAGS
Ally MARRY
Subject of the book ”The Last Palestinian” (2017) ABBAS
Night spot ROOST
Wreck TORPEDO
Handling with care TACT
One with silver-plated keys OBOE
Supercuts product POMADE
”That’s unfortunate” BUMMER
Fragment ATOMIZE
Nonspeaking governess of Brit lit NANA
Meet ABUT
What a hook might break NOSE
Supporting side AYES
Name on the 1993 inauguration program MAYA
With 36 Across, ”Unacceptable” NOT
Result of fast streaming GULCH
Cut OMIT
”__ Mundo” (quest of some Portuguese explorers) NOVO
Docking data ETAS
Chamber group: Abbr. SENS
Krispy Kreme contraption ICER
Instrumental nuance TONE
Makes green quickly, in a way SODS
Go sideways SLUE
__ Radio (former XM partner) AOL
UN member, 1946-1949 SIAM
Engine-warming circuit PACELAP
Jazz engagement NBAGAME
Take off REMOVE
Self-contained CLOSED
Wasn’t watching DOZED
Something to fight for CAUSE
It might say ”The Grillmaster” APRON
Nam neighbor, with ”the” PEENS
”Very dangerous” ”Raiders . . .” obstacle ASPS
Defamation, e.g. TORT
Jazz __ TRIO
Bowstring source HEMP
Many a Bosnian SERB
Place for office mail TRAY
