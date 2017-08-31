News Day Crossword Answers September 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to News Day September 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Italian word for ”shrimp” SCAMPI
Major artery CAROTID
Lighting fuel of old COALOIL
Disposed (to) OFAMIND
Thinks big ASPIRES
Chooses, as a chophouse DINESAT
Traditional recipe, part 1: Combine equal amounts of __ . . . BUTTERANDEGGS
Heifer hangout LEA
Adverse ILL
Intangible vibe AURA
Issue forth EMIT
It’s northeast of Fort Wayne TOLEDO
A, as in Aachen EIN
Withhold DENY
Overwhelming feeling AWE
Crime of combustion ARSON
What the recipe is for POUNDCAKE
Contributor to ambiance DECOR
Billion years, in astronomy EON
Some frozen desserts POPS
”__ de vie” (French brandy) EAU
It’s spotted throughout Mexico OCELOT
Team on some farms OXEN
Bench order WRIT
Crude quarters HUT
Backward FRO
Part 2 of recipe SUGARANDFLOUR
Eisenhower Library city ABILENE
”Holidays in Heck” humorist OROURKE
Search and destroy, perhaps RANSACK
To be filled soon ONORDER
Informal affirmation IHEARYA
Impressively NOLESS
Insincere ”Sorry!” SOSUEME
Command, as a cutter CAPTAIN
Disembarked ALIT
Second Constitution adjective MORE
Anchorage locale PIER
One whom Sam played for ILSA
Treat too tenderly CODDLE
Off the mark AFIELD
Tolled RANG
Frat letter OMEGA
Ensembles of cells TISSUES
Bed __ Box (mattress brand) INA
What Ms. Carson criticized DDT
Sent an overseas telegram to CABLED
Port Said’s region NILEDELTA
__ Rancho, NM RIO
Novelist Patchett ANN
Files for flies, maybe TYPO
Frat letter TAU
Take full responsibility for OWN
Cask material OAK
Buyback contract, for short REPO
Metal precioso ORO
Sweet sound COO
Aesopian saver ANT
Drops at dawn DEW
Aural receptor EAR
Culinary category CUISINE
Zappos offering OXFORDS
What many Founding Fathers wore PERUKES
Overnight annoyance SNORER
Far from certain CHANCY
Cry like ”Bingo!” EUREKA
Ozark Foothills city TULSA
Backpack burden GEAR
When both hands are up NOON
SPECTRE scientist DRNO
Trifle (with) FOOL
Decoy LURE
Cardinals, on NFL scoreboards ARI
”Snow White” witch’s shout BAH
VIDEO