Premier Sunday Crossword Answers April 16th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Not rough
|GENTLE
|Small digital images expressing ideas
|EMOJIS
|Bus schedule abbr.
|ARR
|Bouquet-bringing co.
|FTD
|Oahu greetings
|ALOHAS
|Extreme eccentricity
|LUNACY
|Ivy — (Yalie, e.g.)
|LEAGUER
|Diamond events
|BASEBALLGAMES
|Any of 13 Catholic leaders
|POPELEO
|Experts at CPR
|EMTS
|Prefix with gauge
|MIS
|On — streak (winning big)
|AHOT
|Was in need of restocking
|RANLOW
|Strong Italian cheese
|ROMANO
|They’re over gables
|SLOPINGROOFS
|Lakota’s language family
|SIOUAN
|Lilting syllable
|TRA
|Parris Island mil. branch
|USMC
|Sticky, chewy candy
|TAFFY
|Shelters for backpackers
|CAMPINGTENTS
|Sash for Cio-Cio-San
|OBI
|Texter’s "As I see it …"
|IMO
|Election day, often: Abbr.
|TUE
|Hold fast (to)
|ADHERE
|"Pieces of Me" singer Simpson
|ASHLEE
|They often include spiels
|SALESPRESENTATIONS
|LuPone who played Evita
|PATTI
|Bygone autocrat
|TSAR
|Grimm bully
|OGRE
|"Dash it all!"
|DRAT
|The "A" of ACLU: Abbr.
|AMER
|Mu — beef
|SHU
|Some NFL linemen
|TES
|With 83-Down, like Rudolph
|RED
|"Behold!," in Latin
|ECCE
|Dirt-dishing Barrett
|RONA
|Dear old dad
|PAPA
|"— dog’s life"
|ITSA
|Super-angry
|IRATE
|Orchestral array
|MUSICALINSTRUMENTS
|Reply to "Am so!"
|ARENOT
|More chancy
|DICIER
|Mauna —
|LOA
|Prefix with angle or fold
|TRI
|"Not impressed"
|MEH
|Thrown-away items
|USELESSSTUFF
|Tricky pool shot
|MASSE
|Kosovo native
|SERB
|Norse god of battle
|TYR
|PC-sent holiday greetings
|ECARDS
|Some paved arteries
|ASPHALTROADS
|"Phooey!"
|OHDARN
|Capital of Albania
|TIRANA
|New attempt
|REDO
|Palmtop device, for short
|PDA
|"— yellow ribbon …"
|TIEA
|Salon colorant
|HAIRDYE
|Theme of this puzzle
|PITCHEDTHINGS
|Whole number, e.g.
|INTEGER
|Writer Waugh
|EVELYN
|Tackled energetically
|WENTAT
|Niger-to-Zambia dir.
|SSE
|Tram rock
|ORE
|Beat back
|RESIST
|Luanda’s country
|ANGOLA
|Mr. Kotter
|GABE
|Jack of old Westerns
|ELAM
|Spaceship in "Alien"
|NOSTROMO
|2004-15 sarcastic recap series on E!
|THESOUP
|RandD room
|LAB
|Sofía’s "that"
|ESA
|"E.T." boy
|ELLIOTT
|Steins, e.g.
|MUGS
|Bump — log
|ONA
|Actor Malcolm- — Warner
|JAMAL
|Places to store frozen blocks
|ICEHOUSES
|B-board runners
|SYSOPS
|Skiing peak
|ALP
|Co. shuffling
|REORG
|Hip-hop performer
|RAPARTIST
|Rife with
|FULLOF
|Drive, in golf
|TEEOFF
|Half-asleep
|DROWSY
|Largest port in Italy
|GENOA
|K-O middle
|LMN
|Cook with Apple
|TIM
|Luau cocktail
|MAITAI
|Make invalid
|ANNUL
|Desert rodent
|SANDRAT
|Cpl. or sgt.
|NCO
|Ecol., e.g.
|SCI
|Sam- —
|IAM
|Gets, as profits
|REAPS
|"No kiddin’!"
|GEE
|Declaration while pointing
|THEREITIS
|Bleated
|BAAED
|Car of the early 1900s
|REO
|Memory trace
|ENGRAM
|People in concealment
|HIDERS
|Poet Federico García —
|LORCA
|Sign into law
|ENACT
|Lauder of perfume
|ESTEE
|Virus variety
|STRAIN
|Half-witted
|STUPID
|Half of sei
|TRE
|City ENE of 22-Down
|PARMA
|Love, to Luc
|AMOUR
|Wrought up
|TENSE
|Sudden rush
|SPATE
|Actor Sparks
|HAL
|Curb locales
|STREETS
|"Shy" singer DiFranco
|ANI
|Ill-tempered
|SURLY
|Lake — (Mississippi River source)
|ITASCA
|Be sporadic
|COMEANDGO
|Explore a reef, maybe
|SCUBADIVE
|High RRs
|ELS
|See 71-Across
|NOSED
|Become
|TURNINTO
|Rustic mail abbr.
|RFD
|What- — (conjectures)
|IFS
|’48 electee
|HST
|Tending to wear down
|ERODENT
|Adorning tawdrily, with "up"
|TARTING
|Singer Johnny
|MATHIS
|Mongolians, e.g.
|ASIANS
|Elfish one
|SPRITE
|Allotment
|SHARE
|Require a 110-Across, maybe
|ERR
|Movie critic Richard
|ROEPER
|Onion part
|LAYER
|Is a little too fond
|DOTES
|"I’ve — it!"
|HAD
|— ed (gym)
|PHYS
|The same, in France
|EGAL
|"The Thin Man" dog
|ASTA
|Afore
|ERE
|151, to Nero
|CLI
|Old rival of Pan Am
|TWA
|She cackles
|HEN