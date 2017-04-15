Premier Sunday Crossword Answers April 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Not rough GENTLE
Small digital images expressing ideas EMOJIS
Bus schedule abbr. ARR
Bouquet-bringing co. FTD
Oahu greetings ALOHAS
Extreme eccentricity LUNACY
Ivy — (Yalie, e.g.) LEAGUER
Diamond events BASEBALLGAMES
Any of 13 Catholic leaders POPELEO
Experts at CPR EMTS
Prefix with gauge MIS
On — streak (winning big) AHOT
Was in need of restocking RANLOW
Strong Italian cheese ROMANO
They’re over gables SLOPINGROOFS
Lakota’s language family SIOUAN
Lilting syllable TRA
Parris Island mil. branch USMC
Sticky, chewy candy TAFFY
Shelters for backpackers CAMPINGTENTS
Sash for Cio-Cio-San OBI
Texter’s "As I see it …" IMO
Election day, often: Abbr. TUE
Hold fast (to) ADHERE
"Pieces of Me" singer Simpson ASHLEE
They often include spiels SALESPRESENTATIONS
LuPone who played Evita PATTI
Bygone autocrat TSAR
Grimm bully OGRE
"Dash it all!" DRAT
The "A" of ACLU: Abbr. AMER
Mu — beef SHU
Some NFL linemen TES
With 83-Down, like Rudolph RED
"Behold!," in Latin ECCE
Dirt-dishing Barrett RONA
Dear old dad PAPA
"— dog’s life" ITSA
Super-angry IRATE
Orchestral array MUSICALINSTRUMENTS
Reply to "Am so!" ARENOT
More chancy DICIER
Mauna — LOA
Prefix with angle or fold TRI
"Not impressed" MEH
Thrown-away items USELESSSTUFF
Tricky pool shot MASSE
Kosovo native SERB
Norse god of battle TYR
PC-sent holiday greetings ECARDS
Some paved arteries ASPHALTROADS
"Phooey!" OHDARN
Capital of Albania TIRANA
New attempt REDO
Palmtop device, for short PDA
"— yellow ribbon …" TIEA
Salon colorant HAIRDYE
Theme of this puzzle PITCHEDTHINGS
Whole number, e.g. INTEGER
Writer Waugh EVELYN
Tackled energetically WENTAT
Niger-to-Zambia dir. SSE
Tram rock ORE
Beat back RESIST
Luanda’s country ANGOLA
Mr. Kotter GABE
Jack of old Westerns ELAM
Spaceship in "Alien" NOSTROMO
2004-15 sarcastic recap series on E! THESOUP
RandD room LAB
Sofía’s "that" ESA
"E.T." boy ELLIOTT
Steins, e.g. MUGS
Bump — log ONA
Actor Malcolm- — Warner JAMAL
Places to store frozen blocks ICEHOUSES
B-board runners SYSOPS
Skiing peak ALP
Co. shuffling REORG
Hip-hop performer RAPARTIST
Rife with FULLOF
Drive, in golf TEEOFF
Half-asleep DROWSY
Largest port in Italy GENOA
K-O middle LMN
Cook with Apple TIM
Luau cocktail MAITAI
Make invalid ANNUL
Desert rodent SANDRAT
Cpl. or sgt. NCO
Ecol., e.g. SCI
Sam- — IAM
Gets, as profits REAPS
"No kiddin’!" GEE
Declaration while pointing THEREITIS
Bleated BAAED
Car of the early 1900s REO
Memory trace ENGRAM
People in concealment HIDERS
Poet Federico García — LORCA
Sign into law ENACT
Lauder of perfume ESTEE
Virus variety STRAIN
Half-witted STUPID
Half of sei TRE
City ENE of 22-Down PARMA
Love, to Luc AMOUR
Wrought up TENSE
Sudden rush SPATE
Actor Sparks HAL
Curb locales STREETS
"Shy" singer DiFranco ANI
Ill-tempered SURLY
Lake — (Mississippi River source) ITASCA
Be sporadic COMEANDGO
Explore a reef, maybe SCUBADIVE
High RRs ELS
See 71-Across NOSED
Become TURNINTO
Rustic mail abbr. RFD
What- — (conjectures) IFS
’48 electee HST
Tending to wear down ERODENT
Adorning tawdrily, with "up" TARTING
Singer Johnny MATHIS
Mongolians, e.g. ASIANS
Elfish one SPRITE
Allotment SHARE
Require a 110-Across, maybe ERR
Movie critic Richard ROEPER
Onion part LAYER
Is a little too fond DOTES
"I’ve — it!" HAD
— ed (gym) PHYS
The same, in France EGAL
"The Thin Man" dog ASTA
Afore ERE
151, to Nero CLI
Old rival of Pan Am TWA
She cackles HEN