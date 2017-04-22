Premier Sunday Crossword Answers April 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday April 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Travel aimlessly ROAM
Sport- — (vehicle) UTE
Marsh fuel PEAT
See 124-Down SPA
"Well, this — surprise!" ISA
Extents of estates ACREAGES
Enjoying an African trek ONSAFARI
Biscotti tidbit NUT
Start of a riddle WHENTHESONGWRITER
Swaying to and — FRO
"Heaven Can Wait" director Lubitsch ERNST
"… — will!" ORI
Diplomatic agent ENVOY
Do injury to HARM
Keeps hold of RETAINS
Brit’s 26th letter ZED
Religious recluse EREMITE
Riddle, part 2 COMPOSEDAKIDSTUNE
Little guys LADS
Socratic "T" TAU
Inch or mile UNIT
Garden flowers, informally GLADS
Riddle, part 3 ABOUTACROPGROWER
Part of a list ITEM
Thing pulled by a milker UDDER
Prefix with flooey KER
Mexican moola PESO
Desertlike SERE
Little tyke RUGRAT
Animal pen CAGE
"— a loss for words" IAMAT
Bar drink ALE
Riddle, part 4 WHOHADMARRIED
To the — power NTH
Replay mode, briefly SLOMO
Sandy color ECRU
Crotchety ORNERY
Runaway GI AWOL
Seized auto, e.g. REPO
Ending for count ESS
Made less harsh EASED
Good score in diving NINE
Riddle, part 5 ANENGLISHPOPSTAR
Lauder of fragrances ESTEE
James of "Slither" CAAN
"How pretty!" OOH
"On the subject of …" ASTO
End of the riddle WHATTITLEDIDHEUSE
Inhale BREATHE
"— Bravo" RIO
50-50 chances TOSSUPS
Barren VOID
Pottery, e.g. CRAFT
Trident, e.g. GUM
The Evil One SATAN
Pig — poke INA
Riddle’s answer THEFARMERANDADELE
VIP on the Hill: Abbr. SEN
Move to a new post REASSIGN
Iffy issue GRAYAREA
Equine critter ASS
Get a total ADD
Hefty volume TOME
Put in words SAY
Got hold of TOOK
Less cooked RAWER
Colour in a landscape OCHRE
"Looks — everything" ARENT
High-IQ organization MENSA
"I hate this!" UGH
Driver’s prop TEE
Gas brand up north ESSO
Forks over PONIESUP
Many an MIT grad ENG
"Even — speak …" ASWE
Little mountain lake TARN
Spiritual goal of Zen Buddhism SATORI
Hunted, with "on" PREYED
Lung-filling stuff AIR
Inspire with foolish passion INFATUATE
Cry uncle SURRENDER
The "H" or "O" of H2O ATOM
Stuffy room ATTIC
Footrace a little over 3.1 mi. long FIVEK
Rice-sized pasta ORZO
Hatchet man’s roster HITLIST
— one (zip) NOTA
Kiss noise SMACK
Chinese statesman — Xiaoping DENG
Chow mein additive, for short MSG
Immaculate PURE
Co. board member DIR
At the apex ATOP
J.D. Salinger heroine ESME
Actress Innes LAURA
Vocalist Paula ABDUL
Evade slyly DODGE
Litigious one SUER
Fishing net TRAWL
Black-and-white whale ORCA
Figure skater Johnny WEIR
Morales of "NYPD Blue" ESAI
Lover of Juliet ROMEO
"American Beauty" actress Birch THORA
Ending for Gator ADE
Big name in SUVs GMC
Cochlea locale EAR
Madison Ave. solicitor ADREP
Future sign OMEN
Ray of — HOPE
Feels regret over RUES
Ibis’ homes NESTS
Fido’s prize TREAT
Prefix with carbon HYDRO
Rained pellets of ice SLEETED
Probe org. NASA
From the top ANEW
Pulled chicken leftovers? WISHBONES
Ottawa natives ONTARIANS
Start of a fairy tale ONCE
Clog, for one SHOE
Oilcan part SPOUT
Rove GAD
Lion’s home LAIR
Native resident INDIGENE
Extremely, informally OHSO
Greek vowel ETA
Hankered ITCHED
Bobbin stuff THREAD
NHL’s Toronto Maple — LEAFS
Time piece? HOUR
Optional SAT part ESSAY
Egypt’s Anwar SADAT
In — (as yet unborn) UTERO
— diet (trendy regimen) PALEO
Act stealthily SNEAK
Big name in credit cards VISA
Lickety-split FAST
The Magi, e.g. TRIO
Fanzines, say MAGS
Musical syllable TRA
"Grand Hotel" studio MGM
Big inits. for hunters NRA
With 12-Across, mud wrap locale DAY