Premier Sunday Crossword Answers April 23rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Travel aimlessly
|ROAM
|Sport- — (vehicle)
|UTE
|Marsh fuel
|PEAT
|See 124-Down
|SPA
|"Well, this — surprise!"
|ISA
|Extents of estates
|ACREAGES
|Enjoying an African trek
|ONSAFARI
|Biscotti tidbit
|NUT
|Start of a riddle
|WHENTHESONGWRITER
|Swaying to and —
|FRO
|"Heaven Can Wait" director Lubitsch
|ERNST
|"… — will!"
|ORI
|Diplomatic agent
|ENVOY
|Do injury to
|HARM
|Keeps hold of
|RETAINS
|Brit’s 26th letter
|ZED
|Religious recluse
|EREMITE
|Riddle, part 2
|COMPOSEDAKIDSTUNE
|Little guys
|LADS
|Socratic "T"
|TAU
|Inch or mile
|UNIT
|Garden flowers, informally
|GLADS
|Riddle, part 3
|ABOUTACROPGROWER
|Part of a list
|ITEM
|Thing pulled by a milker
|UDDER
|Prefix with flooey
|KER
|Mexican moola
|PESO
|Desertlike
|SERE
|Little tyke
|RUGRAT
|Animal pen
|CAGE
|"— a loss for words"
|IAMAT
|Bar drink
|ALE
|Riddle, part 4
|WHOHADMARRIED
|To the — power
|NTH
|Replay mode, briefly
|SLOMO
|Sandy color
|ECRU
|Crotchety
|ORNERY
|Runaway GI
|AWOL
|Seized auto, e.g.
|REPO
|Ending for count
|ESS
|Made less harsh
|EASED
|Good score in diving
|NINE
|Riddle, part 5
|ANENGLISHPOPSTAR
|Lauder of fragrances
|ESTEE
|James of "Slither"
|CAAN
|"How pretty!"
|OOH
|"On the subject of …"
|ASTO
|End of the riddle
|WHATTITLEDIDHEUSE
|Inhale
|BREATHE
|"— Bravo"
|RIO
|50-50 chances
|TOSSUPS
|Barren
|VOID
|Pottery, e.g.
|CRAFT
|Trident, e.g.
|GUM
|The Evil One
|SATAN
|Pig — poke
|INA
|Riddle’s answer
|THEFARMERANDADELE
|VIP on the Hill: Abbr.
|SEN
|Move to a new post
|REASSIGN
|Iffy issue
|GRAYAREA
|Equine critter
|ASS
|Get a total
|ADD
|Hefty volume
|TOME
|Put in words
|SAY
|Got hold of
|TOOK
|Less cooked
|RAWER
|Colour in a landscape
|OCHRE
|"Looks — everything"
|ARENT
|High-IQ organization
|MENSA
|"I hate this!"
|UGH
|Driver’s prop
|TEE
|Gas brand up north
|ESSO
|Forks over
|PONIESUP
|Many an MIT grad
|ENG
|"Even — speak …"
|ASWE
|Little mountain lake
|TARN
|Spiritual goal of Zen Buddhism
|SATORI
|Hunted, with "on"
|PREYED
|Lung-filling stuff
|AIR
|Inspire with foolish passion
|INFATUATE
|Cry uncle
|SURRENDER
|The "H" or "O" of H2O
|ATOM
|Stuffy room
|ATTIC
|Footrace a little over 3.1 mi. long
|FIVEK
|Rice-sized pasta
|ORZO
|Hatchet man’s roster
|HITLIST
|— one (zip)
|NOTA
|Kiss noise
|SMACK
|Chinese statesman — Xiaoping
|DENG
|Chow mein additive, for short
|MSG
|Immaculate
|PURE
|Co. board member
|DIR
|At the apex
|ATOP
|J.D. Salinger heroine
|ESME
|Actress Innes
|LAURA
|Vocalist Paula
|ABDUL
|Evade slyly
|DODGE
|Litigious one
|SUER
|Fishing net
|TRAWL
|Black-and-white whale
|ORCA
|Figure skater Johnny
|WEIR
|Morales of "NYPD Blue"
|ESAI
|Lover of Juliet
|ROMEO
|"American Beauty" actress Birch
|THORA
|Ending for Gator
|ADE
|Big name in SUVs
|GMC
|Cochlea locale
|EAR
|Madison Ave. solicitor
|ADREP
|Future sign
|OMEN
|Ray of —
|HOPE
|Feels regret over
|RUES
|Ibis’ homes
|NESTS
|Fido’s prize
|TREAT
|Prefix with carbon
|HYDRO
|Rained pellets of ice
|SLEETED
|Probe org.
|NASA
|From the top
|ANEW
|Pulled chicken leftovers?
|WISHBONES
|Ottawa natives
|ONTARIANS
|Start of a fairy tale
|ONCE
|Clog, for one
|SHOE
|Oilcan part
|SPOUT
|Rove
|GAD
|Lion’s home
|LAIR
|Native resident
|INDIGENE
|Extremely, informally
|OHSO
|Greek vowel
|ETA
|Hankered
|ITCHED
|Bobbin stuff
|THREAD
|NHL’s Toronto Maple —
|LEAFS
|Time piece?
|HOUR
|Optional SAT part
|ESSAY
|Egypt’s Anwar
|SADAT
|In — (as yet unborn)
|UTERO
|— diet (trendy regimen)
|PALEO
|Act stealthily
|SNEAK
|Big name in credit cards
|VISA
|Lickety-split
|FAST
|The Magi, e.g.
|TRIO
|Fanzines, say
|MAGS
|Musical syllable
|TRA
|"Grand Hotel" studio
|MGM
|Big inits. for hunters
|NRA
|With 12-Across, mud wrap locale
|DAY