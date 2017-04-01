Premier Sunday Crossword Answers April 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday April 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Actress Paxton
|SARA
|Miss — (Dickens spinster)
|HAVISHAM
|Small-combo jazz genre
|POSTBOP
|Even-steven
|TIED
|Hated thing
|ANATHEMA
|Like waves, to shorelines
|EROSIVE
|Disdain for cow milkers?
|UDDERCONTEMPT
|Heeded, as a suggestion
|ACTEDON
|Not be under the weather
|FEELOK
|Note before la
|SOL
|"Moses" novelist Sholem
|ASCH
|A, to Klaus
|EIN
|Ungenuine
|FALSE
|Give a tot some grub?
|FEEDTHEKIDDY
|Psych., e.g.
|SCI
|Trail rope
|LASSO
|Priam’s city
|TROY
|Part of USSR: Abbr.
|SOV
|Tremble resulting from drawing curtains?
|WINDOWSHUDDER
|Gas additive
|ETHANOL
|With 66-Down, she won a 1957 Tony for "Li’l Abner"
|EDIE
|Sleek, briefly
|AERO
|Tanzania’s — es Salaam
|DAR
|Moniker
|NAME
|Quantity in a given area
|DENSITY
|More irate about the cards one was dealt?
|MADDERATHAND
|Work unit
|ERG
|Grain bundle
|SHEAF
|Rod go-with
|REEL
|Old region of Asia Minor
|IONIA
|Retaliation plan that’s proceeding tediously?
|PLODDINGREVENGE
|Mag revenue source
|ADFEE
|River of Florence
|ARNO
|Dame Judi
|DENCH
|Larch cousin
|FIR
|Statement about a tea box?
|CADDYCOMMENT
|Certain tax shelter
|ROTHIRA
|Author Blyton
|ENID
|LAPD division?
|LOS
|Julio’s "eight"
|OCHO
|Driving club
|IRON
|Orate
|DECLAIM
|Sleep furniture designed for athletes?
|SPORTSBEDDING
|West ender?
|ERN
|Cuddly "Star Wars" critter
|EWOK
|Office scribe
|STENO
|TV "Science Guy" Bill
|NYE
|Rice field with a salami factory in the middle of it?
|SAUSAGEPADDY
|Used a bat
|SWUNG
|What sit-ups work
|ABS
|"Yeah, bro"
|IDIG
|Cheer for a 12-Down
|OLE
|Love of Tristan
|ISOLDE
|Scrounged
|MOOCHED
|Rivals at auctions?
|BIDDERENEMIES
|Members of the mob
|MAFIOSI
|Underscored
|ACCENTED
|Elsa’s sister in "Frozen"
|ANNA
|Written law
|STATUTE
|Euros replaced them in the Netherlands
|GUILDERS
|Lucy’s guy
|DESI
|Double — Oreos
|STUF
|Adviser, e.g.
|AIDE
|Changing the nature of
|REDEFINING
|Author — Rogers St. Johns
|ADELA
|Tool for cutting metal
|HACKSAW
|Year, in Brazil
|ANO
|Movers’ vehicles
|VANS
|"Leave — me!"
|ITTO
|Library unit
|SHELF
|Skirt border
|HEM
|Bit of gig gear
|AMP
|Torero
|MATADOR
|Georgia fruit
|PEACH
|Symphony performer
|ORCHESTRA
|Boozing type
|SOT
|Mao — -tung
|TSE
|— one’s time (waited)
|BIDED
|Egg-shaped
|OVOID
|1-cent coin
|PENNY
|Rich boy in "Nancy" comics
|ROLLO
|Pig holder
|STY
|Tried
|ESSAYED
|Abbr. at JFK
|ETD
|Before, to Browning
|ERE
|— -i-noor diamond
|KOH
|Novel by Sir Walter Scott
|IVANHOE
|Uppsala native, e.g.
|SWEDE
|Apple quaff
|CIDER
|"Thar — blows!"
|SHE
|Sharing word
|OUR
|— Plaines
|DES
|DeLuise of "Fail Safe"
|DOM
|Head organ
|EAR
|Indian bread
|NAAN
|Old Dodge hatchback
|OMNI
|Mother of Helen, in myth
|LEDA
|Dig deeply
|DELVE
|— Brothers ("Fight the Power" RandB group)
|ISLEY
|E’en if
|THO
|Inert element
|ARGON
|The, to Klaus
|DER
|Achievement
|DEED
|Snug-fitting
|TIGHT
|See 52-Across
|ADAMS
|Unwavering
|FIRM
|Sells
|PEDDLES
|L.A.-to-Boise dir.
|NNE
|Dresses
|ENROBES
|SFC or cpl
|NCO
|Nailed
|ACED
|Aarhus native, e.g.
|DANE
|Bank acct. guarantor
|FDIC
|Forefront of an activity
|FIRINGLINE
|Wry twist
|IRONY
|Span
|RANGE
|Most tenacious
|CLINGIEST
|— -pah
|OOM
|Blue Jays, on a scoreboard
|TOR
|Covered up
|HID
|Euro divs.
|CTS
|Pres. after FDR
|HST
|Parseghian of Notre Dame
|ARA
|Goodie-filled gala gift
|SWAGBAG
|Pea holder
|POD
|Permitted
|OKD
|Coils around
|ENWINDS
|Drench
|DOUSE
|Dermis or Pen lead-in
|EPI
|"Dynasty" actress Emma
|SAMMS
|"Three Men in —" (novel or film)
|ABOAT
|Yank’s land
|USOFA
|"Metro" star Murphy
|EDDIE
|Sing on a peak, maybe
|YODEL
|Roving type
|NOMAD
|Loan out
|LEND
|Art Deco notable
|ERTE
|Cubs’ homes
|DENS
|Morales of "Caprica"
|ESAI
|Op. — (kin of "ibid.")
|CIT
|Astros, on a scoreboard
|HOU
|Hospital div.
|ICU
|Roman 601
|DCI
|At any time, to Browning
|EER