Premier Sunday Crossword Answers April 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Build up AMASS
Features of gymnasts’ horses POMMELS
With a single flat, musically INF
Tam or fez CAP
Start a web session LOGON
"Seriously!" IMEANIT
Measure in Ohm’s law VOLTAGE
See 112-Across FEELINGGLOOMY
Metallic marble STEELIE
German GM subsidiary OPEL
Ernie of the PGA Tour ELS
Put forth, as effort EXERT
See 112-Across COMPLETELYDESPICABLE
Lake vessel CANOE
"I Go —" (Peter Allen song) TORIO
Hindu masters SWAMIS
Spies, e.g. AGENTS
Kind of violet PANSY
— kwon do TAE
With 87-Down, collectively ASA
TV’s Arnaz DESI
See 112-Across CLOSETOTHEGROUND
Singer King of "Tapestry" CAROLE
Barmaid on "Cheers" DIANE
Name of five Norse kings OLAV
Profs.’ helpers TAS
"Man" or "12" lead-in PAC
Gulf War missiles SCUDS
Mold, as clay SHAPE
See 112-Across ATMOSPHERICDEPRESSION
"The Wild Swans at —" (poem by Yeats) COOLE
Lawyer on "Ally McBeal" NELLE
H.S. math class ALG
Blaster’s stuff TNT
Like much music of the ’90s ONCD
"You — both!" ANDME
Many a Muslim SHIITE
See 112-Across MAKEAMOOINGSOUND
Debussy’s "Clair de —" LUNE
Bundy and Unser ALS
"Mazel —!" TOV
"— is human …" TOERR
Like a perfect place EDENIC
School skipper TRUANT
Like back-in-fashion 12-Down RETRO
Buddy AMIGO
See 112-Across NEWYORKCITYMAYORSETH
Microsoft ad campaign IMAPC
Ear-relevant prefix OTO
Paula once on CNN ZAHN
Sleep-inducing drug CODEINE
Not sharp, as a picture on a screen (and what 23-, 30-, 50-, 66-, 82- and 101-Across are, literally) LOWDEFINITION
Comic actress Wiig KRISTEN
Alcohol in liquor ETHANOL
Comaneci of gymnastics NADIA
DOS part: Abbr. SYS
"Assuredly!" YES
Wet outside SHOWERY
Clearing in the woods GLADE
Alien of TV ALF
Stooge of TV MOE
Get riper AGE
Very wise SOLOMONIC
Brief excerpt SNIPPET
Little oinker PIGLET
"Holy cow!," in a text OMG
Singer Tillis MEL
— Zedong MAO
Brian of electronica ENO
Treated with calcium compounds LIMED
Fashion trends STYLES
ICU sights IVS
"— fair!" NOT
More woolly FLEECIER
Novelist Carr CALEB
"It’s —" (delivery cry) AGIRL
Calvin of golf PEETE
Dallas locale TEXAS
"— Blu Dipinto di Blu" NEL
Dallas-to-Austin dir. SSW
Gerbil holder CAGE
Singles ONES
"Fiddler on the Roof" star TOPOL
Obliterate ERASE
Quick note LINE
Ned who manages the Royals YOST
Plate for the Eucharist PATEN
Picture IMAGE
Blackguard CAD
Scuffle SCRAP
"Hey, bro" YODUDE
Phrase after "café" AULAIT
Fasten with a click SNAPON
Onset ADVENT
Nessie’s waters LOCH
Lunar effect TIDE
Door fixture HASP
Big-top cries OOHS
Church area APSE
Port near Seattle TACOMA
Musically keyless ATONAL
Artists’ wear SMOCKS
Tight-lipped SILENT
Quarter of M CCL
USMC rank SSGT
Merrie — England OLDE
Inner: Prefix ENDO
Do, —, fa … REMI
Sprinkle, say RAIN
Skip over ELIDE
Love, to Gigi AMOUR
Kim of "Pal Joey" NOVAK
Kinda maybe SORTA
Rush HURRY
Rudimentary ELEMENTAL
Horrible thing ATROCITY
Like slasher films GORY
Look like SEEM
See 46-Across UNIT
Nearly here NIGH
Prefix with law or chic ECO
Debonair DASHING
Sorts TYPES
Cpl., for one NCO
Epithets TITLES
How slimy stuff seeps OOZILY
Tiny wounds NICKS
University in Atlanta EMORY
Seasonally dry ravines WADIS
Molar, e.g. TOOTH
Tore RAN
Born, to Gigi NEE
Lt.’s inferior ENS
"— is it?" WHO
Crow relative DAW
Phenyl ender ENE
FWIW part FOR
Ore- — (food brand) IDA
Meteor tail? OID
Scots’ "no" NAE