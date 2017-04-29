Premier Sunday Crossword Answers April 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday April 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Build up
|AMASS
|Features of gymnasts’ horses
|POMMELS
|With a single flat, musically
|INF
|Tam or fez
|CAP
|Start a web session
|LOGON
|"Seriously!"
|IMEANIT
|Measure in Ohm’s law
|VOLTAGE
|See 112-Across
|FEELINGGLOOMY
|Metallic marble
|STEELIE
|German GM subsidiary
|OPEL
|Ernie of the PGA Tour
|ELS
|Put forth, as effort
|EXERT
|See 112-Across
|COMPLETELYDESPICABLE
|Lake vessel
|CANOE
|"I Go —" (Peter Allen song)
|TORIO
|Hindu masters
|SWAMIS
|Spies, e.g.
|AGENTS
|Kind of violet
|PANSY
|— kwon do
|TAE
|With 87-Down, collectively
|ASA
|TV’s Arnaz
|DESI
|See 112-Across
|CLOSETOTHEGROUND
|Singer King of "Tapestry"
|CAROLE
|Barmaid on "Cheers"
|DIANE
|Name of five Norse kings
|OLAV
|Profs.’ helpers
|TAS
|"Man" or "12" lead-in
|PAC
|Gulf War missiles
|SCUDS
|Mold, as clay
|SHAPE
|See 112-Across
|ATMOSPHERICDEPRESSION
|"The Wild Swans at —" (poem by Yeats)
|COOLE
|Lawyer on "Ally McBeal"
|NELLE
|H.S. math class
|ALG
|Blaster’s stuff
|TNT
|Like much music of the ’90s
|ONCD
|"You — both!"
|ANDME
|Many a Muslim
|SHIITE
|See 112-Across
|MAKEAMOOINGSOUND
|Debussy’s "Clair de —"
|LUNE
|Bundy and Unser
|ALS
|"Mazel —!"
|TOV
|"— is human …"
|TOERR
|Like a perfect place
|EDENIC
|School skipper
|TRUANT
|Like back-in-fashion 12-Down
|RETRO
|Buddy
|AMIGO
|See 112-Across
|NEWYORKCITYMAYORSETH
|Microsoft ad campaign
|IMAPC
|Ear-relevant prefix
|OTO
|Paula once on CNN
|ZAHN
|Sleep-inducing drug
|CODEINE
|Not sharp, as a picture on a screen (and what 23-, 30-, 50-, 66-, 82- and 101-Across are, literally)
|LOWDEFINITION
|Comic actress Wiig
|KRISTEN
|Alcohol in liquor
|ETHANOL
|Comaneci of gymnastics
|NADIA
|DOS part: Abbr.
|SYS
|"Assuredly!"
|YES
|Wet outside
|SHOWERY
|Clearing in the woods
|GLADE
|Alien of TV
|ALF
|Stooge of TV
|MOE
|Get riper
|AGE
|Very wise
|SOLOMONIC
|Brief excerpt
|SNIPPET
|Little oinker
|PIGLET
|"Holy cow!," in a text
|OMG
|Singer Tillis
|MEL
|— Zedong
|MAO
|Brian of electronica
|ENO
|Treated with calcium compounds
|LIMED
|Fashion trends
|STYLES
|ICU sights
|IVS
|"— fair!"
|NOT
|More woolly
|FLEECIER
|Novelist Carr
|CALEB
|"It’s —" (delivery cry)
|AGIRL
|Calvin of golf
|PEETE
|Dallas locale
|TEXAS
|"— Blu Dipinto di Blu"
|NEL
|Dallas-to-Austin dir.
|SSW
|Gerbil holder
|CAGE
|Singles
|ONES
|"Fiddler on the Roof" star
|TOPOL
|Obliterate
|ERASE
|Quick note
|LINE
|Ned who manages the Royals
|YOST
|Plate for the Eucharist
|PATEN
|Picture
|IMAGE
|Blackguard
|CAD
|Scuffle
|SCRAP
|"Hey, bro"
|YODUDE
|Phrase after "café"
|AULAIT
|Fasten with a click
|SNAPON
|Onset
|ADVENT
|Nessie’s waters
|LOCH
|Lunar effect
|TIDE
|Door fixture
|HASP
|Big-top cries
|OOHS
|Church area
|APSE
|Port near Seattle
|TACOMA
|Musically keyless
|ATONAL
|Artists’ wear
|SMOCKS
|Tight-lipped
|SILENT
|Quarter of M
|CCL
|USMC rank
|SSGT
|Merrie — England
|OLDE
|Inner: Prefix
|ENDO
|Do, —, fa …
|REMI
|Sprinkle, say
|RAIN
|Skip over
|ELIDE
|Love, to Gigi
|AMOUR
|Kim of "Pal Joey"
|NOVAK
|Kinda maybe
|SORTA
|Rush
|HURRY
|Rudimentary
|ELEMENTAL
|Horrible thing
|ATROCITY
|Like slasher films
|GORY
|Look like
|SEEM
|See 46-Across
|UNIT
|Nearly here
|NIGH
|Prefix with law or chic
|ECO
|Debonair
|DASHING
|Sorts
|TYPES
|Cpl., for one
|NCO
|Epithets
|TITLES
|How slimy stuff seeps
|OOZILY
|Tiny wounds
|NICKS
|University in Atlanta
|EMORY
|Seasonally dry ravines
|WADIS
|Molar, e.g.
|TOOTH
|Tore
|RAN
|Born, to Gigi
|NEE
|Lt.’s inferior
|ENS
|"— is it?"
|WHO
|Crow relative
|DAW
|Phenyl ender
|ENE
|FWIW part
|FOR
|Ore- — (food brand)
|IDA
|Meteor tail?
|OID
|Scots’ "no"
|NAE