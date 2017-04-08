Premier Sunday Crossword Answers April 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday April 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Phase
|ASPECT
|Animals with two legs
|BIPEDS
|Eyelash makeup
|MASCARA
|1960s space program
|APOLLO
|Earhart in a cockpit
|AMELIA
|Hires
|ENGAGES
|218 or more seats in Congress [BROWN]
|HOUSEMAJORITY
|Simple tunes
|DITTIES
|16th-cen. nun of Avila
|STTERESA
|Bird of New Zealand
|KIWI
|Magazine for a fashionista
|ELLE
|"SCTV" bit
|SKIT
|Heart-tugging facet of a media story [SIMONE]
|HUMANINTEREST
|Oral health org.
|ADA
|Wed
|UNITE
|Heighten
|RAISE
|Verses using visual devices [GABRIEL]
|CONCRETEPOETRY
|Golden Arches sandwiches with barbecue sauce
|MCRIBS
|Person held in custody
|DETAINEE
|— -dieu (prayer bench)
|PRIE
|Seoul’s region: Abbr.
|KOR
|King, in Nice
|ROI
|Certain Greek
|CRETAN
|"— dare?"
|DOI
|2010 Kevin Spacey film [MITCHELL]
|CASINOJACK
|Sleuth’s tidbit
|CLUE
|Hailed car
|CAB
|Bus. honcho
|CEO
|Wrist wear
|WATCH
|Cod or koi
|FISH
|Romanian tennis great [SEDAKA]
|ILIENASTASE
|Letters after wyes
|ZEES
|Artist for a comic book
|INKER
|Up — point
|TOA
|Dieter’s target, often
|GUT
|Dr. — (1990s TV therapist)
|KATZ
|Substantial number [CALLAS]
|FAIRAMOUNT
|"… — iron bars a cage"
|NOR
|Salad staple
|TOMATO
|Farm mother
|EWE
|Solder stuff
|TIN
|Gulf republic
|IRAN
|Switchboard worker
|OPERATOR
|Balkan republic
|SERBIA
|Warning message [BENNETT]
|CAUTIONARYNOTE
|Lover boy
|ROMEO
|A bit warm
|TEPID
|Bovine call
|MOO
|Setting of hearings for minors [DION]
|JUVENILECOURT
|— -tat-tat
|RATA
|Algerian port
|ORAN
|Purim’s month
|ADAR
|Lover’s tune
|SERENADE
|Ocelot, e.g.
|WILDCAT
|Supporting vocalists (or an apt alternate title for this puzzle)
|BACKUPSINGERS
|Jack of fitness fame
|LALANNE
|Wisdom goddess
|ATHENA
|Ogle
|LEERAT
|Climbed, as a rope
|SHINNED
|Not so fat
|LEANER
|Disco effect
|STROBE
|Oohs and —
|AAHS
|Jaguar mark
|SPOT
|Look sulky
|POUT
|Nobody — (only mine)
|ELSES
|Store assistant
|CLERK
|Marisa of Hollywood
|TOMEI
|Cabo’s peninsula
|BAJA
|"I believe," to texters
|IMO
|— diem
|PER
|Wallach of Hollywood
|ELI
|NFL great Mike
|DITKA
|"Know what I’m —?" ("Get it?")
|SAYIN
|City north of Mecca
|MEDINA
|Vocalist DiFranco
|ANI
|USMC NCO
|SGT
|Provider of dishes
|CATERER
|Quick-footed
|AGILE
|Film rolls
|REELS
|Thing of use
|ASSET
|Sagacious
|ASTUTE
|Slim and muscular
|WIRY
|Mod
|HIP
|Idealistic
|UTOPIAN
|Painter Jan van der —
|MEER
|The Bard’s "— of Athens"
|TIMON
|Place in trust
|ESCROW
|"Black Ice" rock band
|ACDC
|Active sort
|DOER
|Stud fee?
|ANTE
|It’s a must
|NEED
|One behind a batter
|CATCHER
|Oman’s currency unit
|RIAL
|Blah feeling
|ENNUI
|Muscle jerk
|TIC
|Wince at, e.g.
|REACTTO
|Mad as heck
|IRATE
|Lawn bowling game
|BOCCE
|Many Punjabis, religionwise
|SIKHS
|Mall station
|KIOSK
|Nauru and Fiji’s area
|OCEANIA
|Pirate realm
|SEA
|Guy playing bebop, say
|JAZZMAN
|John at the piano
|ELTON
|Purse
|BAG
|Shrill flutes
|FIFES
|Dazzled
|INAWE
|T-bar user
|SKIER
|Bettor’s slip
|IOU
|Less cloudy
|SUNNIER
|Diner
|EATER
|Allotment
|RATION
|Whig’s rival
|TORY
|Florida city
|MIAMI
|Capote, to friends
|TRU
|Rice-A- —
|RONI
|Thing split in fission
|ATOM
|Dog in Oz
|TOTO
|Dunkable treat
|OREO
|Aleutian island
|ATTU
|San Diego ball team
|PADRES
|Actor Fraser
|BRENDAN
|Not single-sex, as a school
|COED
|Decide (to)
|OPT
|Jubilant
|ELATED
|Lower cheeks
|JOWLS
|— the Hittite
|URIAH
|Vocalist Frankie
|VALLI
|Rebels’ ring
|CABAL
|Sermonize
|ORATE
|Seed cases
|ARILS
|Basic belief
|TENET
|Fury
|ANGER
|Argue (with)
|SPAR
|Streamlined, for short
|AERO
|Uncolorful
|DRAB
|Punta del —
|ESTE
|Channel for Jake Tapper
|CNN
|Meth- ender
|ANE
|Third of a dance move
|CHA
|Writer Kesey
|KEN
|Article in Arles
|UNE