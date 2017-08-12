Premier Sunday Crossword Answers August 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday August 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Inflate BLOWUP
Cattle pen CORRAL
Sucks up ABSORBS
Ida of old Hollywood LUPINO
Excite AROUSE
Graduation document DIPLOMA
Verdi opera set in Cyprus OTELLO
Carrot, tater or cuke VEGGIE
Barn bash HOEDOWN
"Spread the news!" TELLALLYOURFRIENDS
Sore, as muscles ACHY
Mermaid setting SEA
Dernier — (newest fashion) CRI
Mauna — (Hawaiian peak) LOA
Mom’s mate DAD
Give relief of EASE
"Hip, hip, hooray!" THREECHEERS
"— From Muskogee" (country hit) OKIE
Tons of, informally LOTSA
Down a meal EAT
Author Nin ANAIS
1975 Joni Mitchell hit BIGYELLOWTAXI
Feed voraciously ENGORGE
Conan O’— BRIEN
Rialto glower NEON
Itinerary specification DATE
Piqued state SNIT
Totally fill SATIATE
Santa — (some winds) ANAS
Warm up THAW
USN jr. officer ENS
Country that one’s forebears are from ANCESTRALHOMELAND
Unwell ILL
"Farewell!" TATA
City near Grenoble LYON
Enjoys anew, as a book REREADS
Wine valley in California NAPA
Sonic the Hedgehog’s creator SEGA
Pouchlike parts SACS
Lower leg bone TIBIA
Refrigerator part for 24-Acrosses CRISPER
1953 Bing Crosby film LITTLEBOYLOST
Metropolis in Japan OSAKA
Find a sum ADD
Lucky number SEVEN
Actress Liu LUCY
Title dance in a 1962 novelty song MONSTERMASH
River in Germany EDER
Blue Jays, on sports tickers TOR
Grammy-winning Brian ENO
Kauai wreath LEI
Peak periods UPS
"Yeah, right!" IBET
Prize won by the ends of 26-, 40-, 52-, 70-, 90- and 98-Across PRIMETIMEEMMYAWARD
Its capital is Kingston JAMAICA
Quite polite URBANE
"Damien: —" (1978 sequel) OMENII
Structure near a tonsil ADENOID
Voting item BALLOT
Thread puller NEEDLE
1949 Tony winner Fabray NANETTE
Derisive smiles SNEERS
Sergeant Bilko and others ERNIES
Ink spot BLOT
Mandolin kin LUTE
German auto OPEL
"One of Ours" writer Cather WILLA
Loosen, as a skate UNLACE
Place to play snooker POOLHALL
Guinea pig CAVY
Cookies since 1912 OREOS
Knavish one ROGUE
Toddler RUGRAT
"Yeah, right!" ASIF
Roué’s look LEER
Hang on (to) ADHERE
Having artificial body parts BIONIC
Hurried SPED
It made the Cutlass OLDS
Joey, e.g., informally ROO
German auto BMW
SFPD part SAN
Common disinfectant LYSOL
"Power" rapper ICET
Heard of LEARNEDABOUT
Inception ORIGIN
Good traits ASSETS
Pundit Lou DOBBS
Film director — Kurosawa AKIRA
Yamaha or Casio product DIGITALPIANO
Princely school ETON
Witch’s spell HEX
Sortie, e.g. RAID
Witch HAG
Slaughter in the outfield ENOS
"There wasn’t a dry — the house" EYEIN
Take a vow SWEAR
Not in any key ATONAL
Ratify ENACT
Market researcher ANALYST
Old numbing liquid ETHER
Zora — Hurston NEALE
PIN taker ATM
Rib TEASE
Aspartate, for one ESTER
Young pigs SHOATS
Toadlike, in a way WARTY
Gift stick-on TAG
Aunt’s spouse, in Soissons ONCLE
Actor Sam of "Backtrack" NEILL
Earned pay INCOME
Cartoonist Gary LARSON
Style for the Bee Gees DISCO
Lustful deity SATYR
Queries ASKS
Actor Alan of "The Aviator" ALDA
Golfer Ballesteros SEVE
Margarine square PAT
Billfold items, briefly IDS
Make hazy BEDIM
In single file ONEBYONE
Gal pal, in Grenoble AMIE
Bring to light ELICIT
Like "Carrie" in 2013 REMADE
Modest HUMBLE
Juicing gizmo REAMER
Norman Vincent — PEALE
Tijuana Mr. SENOR
12-year-old, say TWEEN
Glazier’s unit PANE
Large brawl RIOT
Rubber duck locales TUBS
Where shahs ruled IRAN
New York ball team METS
"… — in my cap …" ANDI
Vex RILE
Goes totally kaput DIES
"Brady Bunch" sister JAN
Toothpaste box abbr. ADA
Pawns, e.g. MEN
