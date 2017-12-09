Premier Sunday Crossword Answers December 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday December 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Withdraw RECEDE
Second-rate CLASSB
Mexican meat dishes TAMALES
Pro speaker ORATOR
Start of a pirate chant YOHOHO
Minimal cash ONECENT
Actor Kevin from Quebec? CANADIANBACON
Marsh gas, mainly METHANE
William who created Shrek STEIG
Lettuce type BIBB
Fierce wind GALE
At any point EVER
Willed gift LEGACY
Astronaut Alan clearing hurdles? JUMPINGBEAN
It’s scanned in a store, for short UPC
"Blasted!" RATS
Discontinued iPods MINIS
Restitution AMENDS
"The Taking of — One Two Three" (1974 film) PELHAM
Tie-ons for messy food BIBS
See 64-Across ERA
Irate novelist Anne? STEAMEDRICE
Lull comedian John to sleep? ROCKCANDY
Vast span EON
Per piece EACH
City on Interstate 80 RENO
Original "Star Trek" captain KIRK
French artist Jean ARP
Rye husk BRAN
Kagan on the Supreme Court ELENA
With 45-Across, the 1980s, politically REAGAN
Gene stuff DNA
Bewilder justice Warren? BUFFALOBURGER
Med. service HMO
Sniff out DETECT
French artist Dufy RAOUL
Healing balm ALOE
Fancy shooting marble TAW
Slips a cog ERRS
Outfielder Ty COBB
Author Sarah — Jewett ORNE
Key on a PC ESC
Honor essayist Charles with jesting insults? ROASTLAMB
Singer Fiona behaving very badly? ROTTENAPPLE
Pilfer from ROB
Fruit such as a pear POME
Enthusiastic French assent OUIOUI
Long, thin cigar STOGIE
Even trades SWAPS
Blast noise BANG
Airer of "Conan" TBS
Newswoman Ann being a coward? YELLOWCURRY
Special Arctic light AURORA
One-named "Smooth Operator" singer SADE
Met highlight ARIA
"It’s —!" ("That’s evil!") ASIN
Take on the role of ACTAS
Thick-skinned fruits ORANGES
Baseballer Mike with chicken pox? SPECKLEDTROUT
Turned-up facial feature PUGNOSE
United, with "up" TEAMED
South Dakota city PIERRE
Form-fitting swimwear SPEEDOS
Litters about STREWS
Pants part INSEAM
Birds of fable ROCS
Part of QED ERAT
Support stick CANE
Virtual sales ETAIL
Longtime pickup model DODGERAM
"— tu" (Verdi 105-Across) ERI
Jaded sorts CYNICS
Foyer LOBBY
Moby Dick’s hunter AHAB
Pt. of SPCA SOC
Japanese chiefs of old SHOGUNS
Longtime cleanser brand BONAMI
Actress Marisa TOMEI
Hex ender? ANE
Ran into MET
"Arrow of God" novelist Chinua — ACHEBE
Yeast, e.g. LEAVEN
Set of nine ENNEAD
Boat backs STERNS
Blind as — ABAT
Old hi-fi buys LPS
Tennis unit GAME
Be in sync JIBE
Stoolie, to Brits NARK
Former car-financing co. GMAC
Happy times UPS
Grammy-winning jazz/pop pianist PETERNERO
Nile queen CLEOPATRA
Heineken alternative MICHELOB
Solo in sci-fi HAN
Paper Mate alternative BIC
Prefix with chic ECO
Heedless DEAF
Fled RANFROM
Contact lens care brand RENU
Sounding off ONARANT
Alias letters AKA
Disco, e.g. NIGHTSPOT
School theater group DRAMACLUB
"Catch my drift?" YKNOW
Flowers again REBLOOMS
Deadly viper ADDER
U.K. media giant BBC
Tire catcher RUT
"— Grant" LOU
Classic auto REO
‘Fore ERE
Common rhyme scheme AABB
Exultant joy GLEE
-ette relative ESS
Hack’s auto CAB
Blvd., e.g. RTE
Prefix with dermis EPI
Small band TRIO
MGM mogul Marcus LOEW
Long, strong and fibrous ROPY
Taboo NONO
Baked with a cheese topping AUGRATIN
"— for Evidence" (Sue Grafton book) EIS
Rampart part PARAPET
PC admin people SYSOPS
Get misty-eyed TEARUP
"Ripe" period OLDAGE
Actress Headly GLENNE
South, in Lima SUR
Bracelet holders WRISTS
Assembles BUILDS
Composer Thomas ARNE
Cartons CASES
Cockeyed ASKEW
Ranch units ACRES
Tiptop ACME
Ripped TORE
Halo, for one AURA
Flower part STEM
Ares, for one GOD
That, in Lima ESO
Spike of corn EAR
Print quality abbr. DPI
VIDEO