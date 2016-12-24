Premier Sunday Crossword Answers December 25th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday December 25th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Wall St. whiz ARB
Capote, informally TRU
Milky gemstones OPALS
"Avatar" actress Zoe SALDANA
1,760-yard footrace MILERUN
Juliet’s lover ROMEO
Big name in hair care CLAIROL
Puzzled ATALOSS
Shy around all of humanity? COYTOTHEWORLD
Adorn big shopping centers? DECKTHEMALLS
Letters on an ambulance EMS
Lavish attention (on) DOTE
"Bali —" HAI
Prefix like "equi-" ISO
More recent NEWER
Transport Kriss Kringle on a small, wheeled cart? DOLLYOLDSTNICHOLAS
Middle name of Mozart AMADEUS
Yeats’ "The Wild Swans at —" COOLE
Teen’s skin woe ZIT
Brazil’s — Paulo SAO
Bulletproof vest material KEVLAR
Fastener holding a sleigh tinkler in place? JINGLEBELLLOCK
Foreman foe ALI
Moo — SHU
Address with dots in it URL
Tomahawks AXES
Takes five RESTS
Rides that aren’t new USEDCARS
Debt note IOU
Rogers or Acuff playing percussion as a child? THELITTLEDRUMMERROY
Droid BOT
Fait accompli DONEDEAL
Blights BANES
Kin of karate JUDO
Poker player Ungar STU
Sow, e.g. PIG
See 10-Down EAT
Reason you might give for not buying a china plate? ISAWTHREECHIPS
Mother of Rajiv Gandhi INDIRA
Chatter GAB
Hurry HIE
False front GUISE
With dignity PROUDLY
Vacation in Italy’s capital? ROMEFORTHEHOLIDAYS
In accordance with ASPER
Profs’ aides TAS
Gigi’s "yes" OUI
Voting place POLL
Fancy carp KOI
Earliest tune that singer Billy ever wrote? THEFIRSTJOEL
Far off driving one’s Ford pickup? AWAYINARANGER
Japanese massage SHIATSU
Divided into new districts REZONED
Hindu maxim collection SUTRA
‘Bama rival OLEMISS
Hypnotic states TRANCES
"Let’s roll!" ITSON
Purview of Gov. Cuomo NYS
Dipso SOT
In — rush AMAD
Religious act RITE
Urban model — Chyna BLAC
Horse gait TROT
Likely traffic snarl times RUSHHOURS
Opens, as a tomb UNSEALS
Sea predator ORCA
Billiards POOL
— nitrate (fuel additive) AMYL
With 85-Across, "Dig in!" LETS
— Canals SOO
Gossipy chatterer SCHMOOZER
Hoppy brews ALES
Decree LAW
Cellphone components DIODES
Cursor, often ARROW
"Affliction" star NOLTE
Birch cousin ALDER
Deer cousin ELK
Pianist John TESH
Prefix with life or land MID
Big name in frozen drinks ICEE
Part of NBA: Abbr. NATL
Capital of Senegal DAKAR
Brunch dish OMELET
Luxuriant LAVISH
"Bad" cholesterol, for short LDL
Vocal vote YEA
Chem., e.g. SCI
Multitude TON
Yule drink NOG
Not sound ILL
Actress Langtry LILLIE
Baseball’s Red — SOX
Pro ACE
Go-aheads OKS
Rightful deserts JUSTDUE
They show certain transit routes BUSMAPS
Actress Dern LAURA
Shanty HUT
Tim of football TEBOW
— Poke (candy) SLO
"Do Ya" gp. ELO
Lion lair DEN
B-to-F run CDE
Suffix with drunk ARD
Wish undone RUE
Sun or moon ORB
"Yes, that guy!" ITSHIM
1,051, to Nero MLI
Iroquois tribe ONEIDA
Per annum YEARLY
Doesn’t exit STAYS
Irish dance JIG
Yankee land USA
Small dollop DAB
Arboreal frogs TREETOADS
In the way a lass would GIRLISHLY
2011 Marvel Comics film THOR
Problems for vain sorts EGOS
Snarling mutt CUR
Chart buster HIT
"Sorta" suffix ISH
— -wee Herman PEE
"— will not!" NOI
Clunker DUD
Adds abundantly POURSON
Swear by RELYON
C-worthy FAIR
Polloi lead-in HOI
In two, say APART
Scatterer of seeds SOWER
City square PLAZA
Patella locale KNEE
Certain bolt holder TNUT
Altitudes: Abbr. HGTS
Architect Saarinen EERO
Drescher of "The Nanny" FRAN
Lashes (up) TIES
Traffic clog JAM
Redding of soul OTIS
Canadian fuel brand ESSO
Deep desire LUST
Company abbr. INC
"— was saying …" ASI
