Premier Sunday Crossword Answers January 15th 2017

Clue
Solution
Brand of taco shells ORTEGA
Serapes, e.g. SHAWLS
Holders of strike signs PICKETS
Film critic Richard ROEPER
Social outcast PARIAH
Be given via will INHERIT
"Get Smart" device for a secret conversation CONEOFSILENCE
All excited ATINGLE
One using a plus sign ADDER
Rose Bowl sch. UCLA
Mario Lanza, for one TENOR
Hands over GIVES
Classmate FELLOWPUPIL
People swearing CUSSERS
Actress Reid and skater Lipinski TARAS
Barrett of gossip columns RONA
1990s IBM computer APTIVA
Give out, as a task ASSIGN
Helps out ASSISTS
Withholding corporal punishment, biblically SPARINGTHEROD
Baja naps SIESTAS
Holiday in Hanoi TET
Oven output HEAT
Imitated APED
Top pitcher ACE
Mag revenue source ADSPACE
Get bloated PUFFUP
Leaps over VAULTS
PBS series featuring documentary films INDEPENDENTLENS
— tank SEPTIC
Keyboard instruments ORGANS
Avers ASSERTS
Gardner of the screen AVA
Biblical king before David SAUL
Join closely WELD
Historic time ERA
Like some snakelike fish FINLESS
High-definition iPad feature RETINADISPLAY
Faux names ALIASES
Puts up, as an edifice ERECTS
Arrive at a choice DECIDE
City near Lake Tahoe RENO
Watson’s partner CRICK
Popping-up appliance TOASTER
"Under the Net" novelist IRISMURDOCH
Shovel go-withs PAILS
"Cheerio!" ADIEU
High wind GALE
Private stash CACHE
Provides AFFORDS
Punny statement about seven key words in this puzzle THEEYESHAVEIT
Soon-to-be bride FIANCEE
Salary maker EARNER
Artemis’ twin APOLLO
Stretching muscles TENSORS
With 32-Down, event with a funnel cake stand, often STREET
Unit of force NEWTON
Sea menace ORCA
Big crucifix ROOD
Take care of TEND
Sword sort EPEE
1936-52 British king GEORGEVI
"Woof!" kin ARF
Mace, e.g. SPICE
Recital sites HALLS
Locale AREA
Finish at #1 WIN
Body of eau LAC
Kind of pony or sheepdog SHETLAND
Keyboard instrument PIANO
Being pulled INTOW
Bird’s sound CHIRP
Actor Wahl KEN
Unit of work ERG
"Shop — you drop" TIL
— Jeanne d’Arc: Abbr. STE
RAV4s, e.g. SUVS
Golf’s Ernie ELS
Persia, now IRAN
See 123-Across FAIR
As a result ERGO
"Mila 18" author Leon URIS
USPS part POSTAL
Unbroken INTACT
Damsels LASSES
— pall over CASTA
Elevated UPPED
Sports data STATS
Knightly title SIR
Mao of China TSETUNG
Had food ATE
One forming something SHAPER
Cleo’s cobra ASP
Kitchen tools SIEVES
Car types SEDANS
Indian butter GHEE
Liable APT
Indy area PIT
Licoricelike flavorers ANISES
Music box? CDCASE
Agcy. OK’ing medicines FDA
"Dudley Do-Right" damsel Nell FENWICK
Not mailed, say UNSENT
Exercise USE
D.C. figure POL
Alan of film LADD
African hunt SAFARI
More sinful EVILER
Some Italian sandwiches PANINI
Kindled again RELIT
Vocation TRADE
Singer Leo SAYER
Sub inits. USS
— Cruces LAS
Its capital is Vientiane LAOS
Puts on a new course REROUTES
Actor Close ERIC
Cal — TECH
Big star, say IDOL
Picture of an ocean view SEASCAPE
Mac rivals PCS
String after B CDE
Track beams TIES
— Polo MARCO
Cow’s milk source UDDER
Gets higher RISES
Wage recipient PAYEE
At the ready ALERT
Unit of heredity GENE
State boldly AVOW
Old Briton CELT
Hawaii County seat HILO
Rival school of Harrow ETON
Not fore AFT
"Bah!" FIE
Groupie, e.g. FAN
Come- — (shills) ONS
Sombrero, for example HAT
Be wrong ERR
Sci-fi’s Solo HAN
