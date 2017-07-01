Premier Sunday Crossword Answers July 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday July 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Theater districts RIALTOS
Friendly AMIABLE
See 44-Down SLOPE
Based on logic, not fact APRIORI
Retirement payment PENSION
Blossom part PETAL
Time when those people are most available? THEIRFREESTHOUR
Perk EXTRA
Sweetie HON
Boggy area FEN
Yoo- — (drink brand) HOO
Detergent brand TIDE
Fighter of Frazier ALI
Cain’s eldest son ENOCH
Film parts SCENES
Boston fish COD
Got the title WON
Class that’s become stylish again? RETROCOURSE
Carpenter’s intent gaze? WOODSTARE
Gobbling bird TURKEY
Martini liquor GIN
Old Pontiac GTO
Idling sort BUM
"Old man" DAD
Big show featuring female horses? THEMAREEVENT
Part of the conspiracy INONIT
Court hearings TRIALS
Flub it up ERR
Child of the ’60s or ’70s XER
Ancient Greek physician GALEN
Flubs it up GOOFS
Singing syllable TRA
Jai — (court sport) ALAI
Planetary center’s top and bottom? TWOSIDESOFTHESAMECORE
Fillies’ feed OATS
Where you live: Abbr. RES
Sioux City citizen IOWAN
Central church areas NAVES
Golf club VIP PRO
Certain sib SIS
Kebab stick SKEWER
Not moving ATREST
Reserve tire produced in Andalusia’s capital? SEVILLESPARE
Gp. once led by Arafat PLO
Rd. with a number RTE
— Wayne (rapper) LIL
Fillies’ feed HAY
Disentangle again, as hair RECOMB
Lay the blame on Mr. Flintstone? FAULTFRED
What happens when a low-value playing card is microwaved? TREYBUBBLES
French Dada artist Jean ARP
Weed whacker HOE
Home of Italy EUROPE
Make a goal SCORE
— Moines DES
QED part ERAT
PC-game "City" dweller SIM
Early 1960s atty. gen. RFK
China’s Sun — -sen YAT
Old numbing compound ETHER
Very unusual breeds of house pets? RARECATSANDDOGS
Lyons’ river RHONE
Scrutinize EXAMINE
Be quite revealing SAYALOT
Having eaten enough SATED
Malady DISEASE
Pizzeria herb OREGANO
Kind of RATHER
Galaxy rival IPHONE
"Am too!" retort ARENOT
Twice XXVI LII
Craggy peak TOR
"Carmina Burana" composer Carl ORFF
Filly’s father SIRE
Chimp, e.g. APE
Net fabrics MESHES
Chant INTONE
"… old woman who lived in —" ASHOE
Life, in brief BIO
Uncouth sort LOUT
Fermi of physics ENRICO
Leadfoot SPEEDSTER
— Luthor LEX
Metropolis in Ontario OTTAWA
Pizzeria, e.g. PARLOR
Stritch of "30 Rock" ELAINE
Occur next ENSUE
Full-size pickup model DODGERAM
Old PC part CRT
Famed escape artist HOUDINI
Shout CRY
Dips in pools SWIMS
Suffix with bureau CRAT
Endorsed OKD
With 15-Across, inclined ONA
"Mazel —!" TOV
Hair fixative GEL
Settings for circus acts BIGTOPS
Clueless UNAWARE
Associate of Stalin MOLOTOV
Slight quarrel TIFF
More rash HASTIER
Aired anew RERAN
Old flame EXLOVER
Most imminent NEAREST
Port of eastern Italy TRIESTE
Suffix with 50-Down or 84-Down NESS
Throw lightly TOSS
Aussie critter ROO
"Silly" birds GEESE
Simeon I of Bulgaria, e.g. TSAR
Rent- — ACAR
Extract via a borehole, as oil DRILLFOR
Hockey great Gordie HOWE
Ovine female EWE
Buries ENTOMBS
Moved like a snake SLITHERED
Garden shovel SPADE
Big jewelry brand KAY
Felipe of baseball ALOU
Not in good health ILL
Doe or sow SHE
Highly toxic pollutant, for short PCB
Sales agt. REP
Observers EYERS
U.K. TV network BBC
Soundboard controls FADERS
Soul great Franklin ARETHA
End result UPSHOT
Brought up REARED
Daughter of Richard Nixon TRICIA
Natives of Italy’s capital ROMANS
Common Jesuit school name LOYOLA
2006 action-fantasy film ERAGON
Begins, as a task SETSTO
"I’m at your disposal" USEME
Hailed ride TAXI
Burkina — FASO
Tree knot KNAR
Tijuana-to-Phoenix dir. ENE
Univ. dorm supervisors RAS
Golfing peg TEE
Anil or henna DYE
First name among U.N. leaders DAG
