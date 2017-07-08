Premier Sunday Crossword Answers July 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday July 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
TV-regulating gp. FCC
Dems.’ foes REPS
May birthstone EMERALD
Deform WARP
Head of corn EAR
Farm unit ACRE
Award hopeful NOMINEE
Suspicion IDEA
*Bunch WHOLELOT
*Course taken at night EVENINGCLASS
"Wish Tree" artist Yoko ONO
Meal for an echidna ANTS
Bic fluid INK
Slogs TRUDGES
*Comment to a very generous person YOURETOOKIND
Defeat BEAT
Martinique, par exemple ILE
Cobwebby room, often ATTIC
Operating USING
Pol Paul RAND
Shape MOLD
Original texts: Abbr. MSS
Hightailed it RAN
Forest and desert, e.g. BIOMES
Siam or Sudan ender ESE
Cat coater FUR
*Credit card feature MAGNETICSTRIPE
A portion of SOME
Pal, to Pablo AMIGO
Sister of Bart Simpson LISA
Verse writer Nash OGDEN
Spur PROD
47-Down or 96-Down fuel GAS
It precedes Tue. MON
Got tangled RAVELED
Actress Sothern ANN
*Gravity, e.g. FORCEOFNATURE
Eden figure EVE
Stool pigeon RATFINK
When doubled, a Gabor sister ZSA
Horse kin ASS
La — Tar Pits BREA
Hawke of film ETHAN
Kazan of film ELIA
RandB singer Marilyn MCCOO
Stalin’s fed. USSR
*Z-to-A data-alphabetizing arrangement DESCENDINGSORT
Start dozing NOD
Mao — -tung TSE
Not stray from, as a schedule KEEPTO
Connector to the WWW ISP
Elhi support org. PTA
Split couple EXES
Misfortunes WOES
Take back, as the title REWIN
Esau’s father ISAAC
Family ride VAN
Possesses OWNS
*Emphatic print BOLDFACETYPE
Silky cats ANGORAS
Actress Lucy of "Kill Bill" LIU
iPhone voice SIRI
Enzyme suffix ASE
*Hollywood publication for 80 years DAILYVARIETY
Word with synonyms at the ends of the answers to the starred clues CATEGORY
"Dame" Everage EDNA
Stately street shader ELMTREE
Elderly AGED
Counterpart of masc. FEM
Chop — SUEY
Sows again RESEEDS
Loch — NESS
Rx watchdog FDA
Sprinkling of FEW
In — (conspiring) CAHOOTS
Hybrid bakery treats CRONUTS
Norma — (Field part) RAE
Dazzling effect ECLAT
We, he or it PRONOUN
Melees SETTOS
Denver-to-Detroit dir. ENE
Not lingering MOVINGON
Edit, as text EMEND
Hockey site RINK
DiFranco of song ANI
Like pre-Easter periods LENTEN
Abases DEGRADES
Savage WILD
Slow tempo ADAGIO
Put on eBay, say RESELL
Went beyond PASSED
Greiner of "Shark Tank" LORI
Chop or crop CUT
Gear holder for the slopes SKIBAG
Orange tuber YAM
Tan color ECRU
English architect Jones INIGO
Grounds BASIS
Eye layer RETINA
Combine MERGE
Region west of Catalonia ARAGON
Brunch fruit MELON
Kitchen appliance STOVE
Narc, e.g. FED
This and that: Abbr. MISC
Tenor played by Lanza CARUSO
Goof-offs IDLERS
Riles PEEVES
Make beloved ENDEAR
Showed clemency to SPARED
Florid ORNATE
Year’s 12 MONTHS
Prominent MARKED
Advanced music or drama deg. MFA
Burning crimes ARSONS
Monetary penalties FINES
Web mags EZINES
Broadway’s "August: — County" OSAGE
Mediator’s skill TACT
Almanac fill FACTS
Future leaf BUD
Digs LIKES
Econo Lodge, e.g. MOTEL
Throngs CROWDS
Member of Devo, say NEWWAVER
Germinated SPROUTED
Taylor boy of old TV OPIE
Fuming mad INARAGE
Is profitable PAYSOFF
Narrowed gradually TAPERED
Air hero ACE
Avoids, as capture EVADES
Site of Kubla Khan’s palace XANADU
V-8, for one ENGINE
Lower-priced ONSALE
Promiser’s proviso IFICAN
Doe partner STAG
Suffix with invent ORY
Bar brew, in France BIERE
Quotes as an authority CITES
Big skin cream brand OLAY
Low-cal LITE
Apt. parts RMS
"Sure thing!" YES
Pub. house hirees EDS
Sumac of song YMA
