Premier Sunday Crossword Answers June 11th 2017

Clue
Solution
Dry out PARCH
Should the necessity arise IFNEEDBE
Eye, kidney and heart ORGANS
Informed AWARE
Grade on a salary scale PAYLEVEL
Big chicken brand PERDUE
Rodent who helps couples end spats? LOVERSSQUIRREL
Forced out of a country EXILED
Squeezed (out) EKED
— polloi HOI
Untold millennia EON
— bean (Old World plant) FAVA
Stand for DENOTE
Rodent causing prices to increase over time? RATOFINFLATION
"— Haw" HEE
Visit briefly POPIN
"By the way," on memos FYI
Frothy pie topping concocted by a rodent? LEMMINGMERINGUE
Bit of a tortilla treat NACHO
Spheres AREAS
Cliff nests AERIES
Seized SNATCHED
Part of CD DISC
Throws in ADDS
Actor Arnaz DESI
"Jazz" writer Morrison TONI
Serious rifts SCHISMS
Rodent blurting out secrets? BLABBERMOUSE
Shooters’ gp. NRA
How cliffs incline STEEPLY
Very bad grade EFF
Rodent who’s a pop star? JUSTINBEAVER
Fishing boat TRAWLER
Chevy now called the Sonic AVEO
Tune for two DUET
Utterances of disgust UGHS
Ames’ home IOWA
Series with Agent 99 GETSMART
Of the eyes OCULAR
Middle name of Poe ALLAN
Malia Obama’s sis SASHA
Rodent who was a U.S. president? GOPHERCLEVELAND
Outrage IRE
Battery terminal ANODE
Massive fight WAR
Revelation of all the relevant facts about a rodent? VOLEDISCLOSURE
Nary a soul NOBODY
Shuffle or Mini IPOD
Silvery gray ASH
Silver of film RON
Special air AURA
Fight against RESIST
Rodent-themed hit for Peter, Paul and Mary? IFIHADAHAMSTER
Franklin of soul music ARETHA
Bolsheviks’ theory LENINISM
Laotian, say ASIAN
Eye liners? LASHES
Infuriates INCENSES
Idylls, e.g. POEMS
Turned white PALED
Stirred from sleep AWOKE
Poe bird RAVEN
Ideology CREDO
That woman HER
— facto IPSO
Muslim ascetic: Var. FAQIR
Sch. in Manhattan NYU
Manning the quarterback ELI
Suffix with auction EER
TiVo is one, for short DVR
Stinging thing BEE
Actress Page ELLEN
Not in secret OPENLY
T. — (big dino) REX
Petty swindle GRIFT
Old veep Stevenson ADLAI
New, to Julio NUEVO
Roomy auto SEDAN
Actor Charlie SHEEN
Sin OFFENSE
Just — once THIS
Imitating sorts APERS
Spelling of the screen TORI
Mayberry tyke OPIE
Fish parts FINS
Having one sharp, musically ING
"— that the truth!" AINT
"My word!" EGADS
Young guys LADS
Actor Stoltz of "Mask" ERIC
Go well (with) MESH
Apple debut of 1984 MACINTOSH
G.P.’s study MED
Start of an expiration notice USEBY
Deliberate choice ACTOFWILL
China’s — En-lai CHOU
Pullets, e.g. HENS
Comics dog ODIE
TV and radio stations AIRERS
"Jack and Jill" actress Peet AMANDA
Certain baseball hit: Abbr. DBL
— Lanka SRI
Roseanne’s mom on "Roseanne" BEV
"Chi-Raq" director Spike LEE
Mo. #4 APR
Advanced deg. for a designer MFA
Arrange for SEETO
Pec pic, say TAT
Binges JAGS
Iris locale UVEA
Filming sites SETS
"A Clockwork Orange" novelist Anthony BURGESS
Heaved THREW
Entertainer Falana LOLA
Moviedom’s McGregor EWAN
Novelist Ayn RAND
Peptic problem ULCER
With 94-Down, female chum GAL
Inn worker MAID
"Horrors!" OHNO
Co. big shots CEOS
Language in Lahore URDU
Brit’s prefix for plane AERO
See 84-Down PAL
White on "Wheel of Fortune" VANNA
Ranch ropes RIATAS
Like the flu VIRAL
"Rigoletto," for one OPERA
Doesn’t win LOSES
Piaf of song EDITH
Dish with kidney beans CHILI
Make blank ERASE
Low voice BASSO
Navel type OUTIE
REM activity DREAM
Tall stories YARNS
Bits of resistance OHMS
That woman SHE
Wet lowland FEN
Ltd. relative INC
Move hastily HIE
Raggedy — ANN
Trash-talk DIS
Hiker’s aid MAP
