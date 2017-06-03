Premier Sunday Crossword Answers June 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday June 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
"Glinda of Oz" author BAUM
— de deux PAS
Finking sort RAT
Award for excellence GOLDSTAR
"Give that — cigar!" MANA
Milky and iridescent OPALINE
Orchestral introduction OVERTURE
Start of a riddle WHICHMUSICAL
Fishel of "Boy Meets World" DANIELLE
Dice, e.g. CHOP
"Yoo- —!" HOO
Zodiac sign before Virgo LEO
Relaxed EASED
Riddle, part 2 GROUPOFANCIENTGERMANY
Boating tool OAR
Suffix with butyl ENE
Jewish round dance HORA
Slalom curve ESS
Old Dodge models OMNIS
Foreigner ALIEN
Glove worn at first base MITT
Logging tools SAWS
Riddle, part 3 CONSISTEDOFSEVERAL
Facet SIDE
Preminger of cinema OTTO
Thereabouts ORSO
With 62-Across, student’s grade booster EXTRA
See 61-Across CREDIT
Siberian dog HUSKY
Catering hall receptacle URN
Feeling sick ILL
Infomercial host Popeil RON
Riddle, part 4 SUPERTALENTED
The Great Lakes’ — Locks SOO
Start for cycle UNI
Big NYSE event IPO
Name of Amazon Echo’s personal assistant ALEXA
Buzzing (with) ASWARM
— nova BOSSA
Feedbox fill OATS
Gel in a lab AGAR
Extra details ANDS
Riddle, part 5 BROTHERSWHOAMASSED
Has an itch YENS
Towed-away car, maybe REPO
Wren dens? NESTS
Actress Pfeiffer DEDEE
Hosp. zones ERS
Bar brew, in Berlin BIER
"— already said …" ASI
Vain sort’s problem EGO
End of the riddle ALONGSTRINGOFHITSONGS
Uproar FUROR
"— a go" ITS
Tart’s cousin PIE
Golf’s McIlroy RORY
Journeyed TRAVELED
Riddle’s answer THESAXONFIVE
Nephew, e.g. RELATIVE
Non-piercing bit of jewelry EARCLIP
Nephew of Abel ENOS
Appraises ASSESSES
Big insurance company, for short PRU
Bro’s counterpart SIS
Look at leeringly OGLE
Audi rival BMW
"Yeah, that’s the spot!" AAH
Mythical beast UNICORN
— Picchu (Inca site) MACHU
Woolen ball on a hat POMPON
Kwik-E-Mart proprietor APU
Younger Obama girl SASHA
Glancing rebound RICOCHET
Actress Ortiz ANA
Part of ATM TELLER
Beckett’s "Waiting for —" GODOT
Some gametes OVA
Football’s Dawson LEN
Moisture-removing additives DRIERS
Geyser stuff STEAM
City on the Arkansas TULSA
"Stormy Weather" composer Harold ARLEN
Like some marshes REEDY
Maned beast LION
"Fingers crossed!" HOPESO
Beguile ENAMOR
Yucky stuff GOO
Slam into RAM
Large meal FEAST
Skye of the screen IONE
Is leaked GETSOUT
Villa d’— ESTE
Covered with frosting ICED
Thin and graceful LITHE
"A Mighty Fortress — God" ISOUR
They’re uncertain IFS
Female, e.g, SEX
Craftsperson ARTISAN
Military commander WARLORD
"Giant" skiing events SLALOMS
Still sleeping NOTUP
Arthur Conan — DOYLE
Sells from a cart, say VENDS
Covered with brushwood SCRUBBY
Smelted stuff IRONORE
University in Granville, Ohio DENISON
Basketball’s — Thomas ISIAH
Stockpile STASH
— Kan (old brand of dog food) KAL
Raises REARS
Most needy POOREST
Tests EXAMS
Bedevil NAGAT
Walk across a creek WADE
Rte. parts STS
Nile biter ASP
Second-rate TWOBIT
Very, to Verdi ASSAI
Screws up ERRS
Rare blood type, for short ONEG
Lima-based flag carrier of 1973-99 AEROPERU
Tesla rival EDISON
Rejecting DENYING
Custard ingredient EGG
Greek dawn goddess EOS
Swamp birds EGRETS
Foot or shoe part INSTEP
Sharpening belts STROPS
SAG- — (labor union) AFTRA
Angler’s aids LURES
Spoken tests ORALS
Star bursts NOVAE
Pokes fun at RIDES
Of financial matters: Abbr. FISC
Gets better HEALS
"— ed Euridice" (Gluck opera) ORFEO
Fleur-de- — (royal emblem) LIS
Eden dweller EVE
Laugh syllable HAR
12, to Nero XII
Loudness: Abbr. VOL
WNW’s reverse ESE
