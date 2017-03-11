Premier Sunday Crossword Answers March 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday March 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Seasoned seaman, slangily
|OLDSALT
|Trees that yields a chocolate substitute
|CAROBS
|Entry
|ACCESS
|Muckety-muck
|POOHBAH
|Spain and Portugal, collectively
|IBERIA
|Produce
|LEADTO
|Start of a riddle
|IFYOUREINONEOF
|There since birth
|INBORN
|Zeta-theta link
|ETA
|Longtime name in gas
|AMOCO
|"— Three Lives" (’50s TV series)
|ILED
|Sri Lankan language
|TAMIL
|Light unit
|LUMEN
|Toothpaste-endorsing org.
|ADA
|Big and oafish
|APELIKE
|Riddle, part 2
|THEUNITEDARABEMIRATES
|Small Aussie parakeet
|BUDGIE
|Variety
|ILK
|Small, for short
|LIL
|Ending for baron
|ESS
|Plum lookalikes
|SLOES
|Diner cuppa
|JAVA
|Warms up, as leftovers
|REHEATS
|Riddle, part 3
|ANDYOUWANTANINFANTTO
|Fighter with Fidel
|CHE
|Neighbor of Egypt
|SUDAN
|Retina locale
|EYE
|Italian farewells
|CIAOS
|Baseballer Aparicio
|LUIS
|Clark of "Hee Haw"
|ROY
|Original "Hee Haw" airer
|CBS
|A fire sign
|LEO
|Threaded fastener
|TNUT
|Pop singer Goulding
|ELLIE
|Gunky stuff
|GOO
|Perm parlor
|SALON
|Ph.D. hopeful’s test
|GRE
|Riddle, part 4
|FALLASLEEPWHATSHOULD
|Pedal for a floor loom
|TREADLE
|Domain
|AREA
|11 hours before noon
|ONEAM
|Lead-in to Magnon
|CRO
|"I’m — loss"
|ATA
|Bikini part
|BRA
|Acting unthinkingly, informally
|ONAUTO
|End of the riddle
|YOUDOTOMAKETHATHAPPEN
|Cry to a good dog
|ATTABOY
|18-wheeler
|RIG
|"I — Say No" (show tune)
|CAINT
|Cheese-topped chip
|NACHO
|Help to do wrong
|ABET
|Jiggly treat
|JELLO
|Real heel
|CAD
|Torino locale
|ITALIA
|Riddle’s answer
|ROCKADUBAIBABY
|Stop, legally
|DESIST
|"Seinfeld" gal pal
|ELAINE
|Via E! or FX
|ONCABLE
|Will concern
|ESTATE
|Prison boss
|WARDEN
|Harmful flies
|TSETSES
|Boy of Mayberry
|OPIE
|Place for hay
|LOFT
|"A little dab’ll —"
|DOYA
|"Shameless" airer, briefly
|SHO
|Aladdin’s monkey pal
|ABU
|City in southeast Wyoming
|LARAMIE
|Big Apple opera house
|THEMET
|U.S. prez, militarily
|CINC
|"Peek- —, I see you!"
|ABOO
|Kylo — (Darth Vader’s grandson)
|REN
|Tater Tots brand
|OREIDA
|Sch. locale with microscopes
|BIOLAB
|In no danger
|SAFE
|Foe of Spinks
|ALI
|NBA position
|CENTER
|Rabbinical mysticism
|CABALA
|Descendant of Esau
|EDOMITE
|Bowling aims
|STRIKES
|Having only daughters
|SONLESS
|Skye of films
|IONE
|Bad boy in "The Omen"
|DAMIEN
|Raced in a certain sled
|LUGED
|Big IT company
|UNISYS
|Biblical boat
|ARK
|Eastern rice dish
|PILAF
|Half a fl. oz.
|TBS
|Hilo dance
|HULAHULA
|"Modern Family" actor
|EDONEILL
|Sofa type
|DIVAN
|Writer Paton
|ALAN
|Grades K-12
|ELHI
|Karate relative
|JUDO
|"Scram!"
|AWAY
|Light units
|RAYS
|Vegas-to-Denver dir.
|ENE
|Tic- — -toe board
|TAC
|Peeved state
|SNIT
|"— Mutual Friend"
|OUR
|Football’s Tim
|TEBOW
|Ensnarl
|TANGLEUP
|Concert itinerary detail
|TOURDATE
|Bone: Prefix
|OSTE
|Musical score symbol
|CLEF
|River buildup
|SILT
|Manage
|COPE
|Not on time
|LATE
|Lioness in "Born Free"
|ELSA
|"How lovely!"
|OOH
|ENT part
|EAR
|Hair stiffener
|GEL
|Singer McLachlan
|SARAH
|Political columnist Peggy
|NOONAN
|1954-77 defense gp.
|SEATO
|Sister of Tito Jackson
|LATOYA
|Hard cheese
|EDAM
|Singer Corey
|HART
|Not fitting
|UNAPT
|Labor Day, e.g.: Abbr.
|MON
|Whodunit poison stuff
|CYANIDE
|Goes around
|ROTATES
|One rejected
|OUTCAST
|Seek alms
|BEG
|Cincinnati citizens, say
|OHIOANS
|Mexican bloom
|DAHLIA
|Certain reed player
|OBOIST
|Ring of the iris
|AREOLA
|Build-it-yourself auto
|KITCAR
|Rights group, for short
|ACLU
|Actor Lyle or actress Nita
|TALBOT
|Percolate
|BREW
|Mrs. Jetson
|JANE
|Idyllic garden
|EDEN
|Airport waiters?
|CABS
|Fit for the job
|ABLE
|Hair colorers
|DYES
|Gobbled up
|ATE
|Lad or lass
|KID
|Road hazard
|ICE
|Belfry animal
|BAT