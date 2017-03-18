Premier Sunday Crossword Answers March 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday March 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Goof (up)
|SLIP
|Gland near a kidney
|ADRENAL
|NASCAR units
|LAPS
|ER skill
|CPR
|Vocal quality
|TONE
|On the dot
|PRECISE
|Jai —
|ALAI
|"… boy — girl?"
|ORA
|"This shop sells every fruity frozen dessert flavor"?
|ITTAKESALLSORBETS
|Ryan of films
|MEG
|Hot peppers
|CHILIS
|Bank charge
|FEE
|In — (bored)
|ARUT
|Three or four
|AFEW
|Segway inventor Dean
|KAMEN
|Broncos’ gp.
|AFC
|"John Brown’s Body" poet’s wages?
|BENETINCOME
|Mexico Mrs.
|SRA
|Long cut
|SLIT
|TV’s Swenson
|INGA
|Lofty nest
|AERIE
|Flying disc that toy spaniels love to fetch?
|BICHONFRISBEE
|Was a blowhard
|BOASTED
|Big name among cello virtuosos
|YOYOMA
|Label for Elton John
|MCA
|Bric-a- — (trinkets)
|BRAC
|Ship’s trail
|WAKE
|Thorough search of an Apple computer?
|MACBOOKPROBE
|Pierre’s "here"
|ICI
|Virile type
|HEMAN
|Inferior to
|BELOW
|Mixed in with
|AMID
|Lots of sun-dried brick surrounding an empty space?
|MUCHADOBEABOUTNOTHING
|Former Navaho foes
|UTES
|Toy with
|TEASE
|Massive mammal, for short
|RHINO
|K’ung Fu- — (Confucius)
|TSE
|Political group turns against one of its own members?
|PARTYBETRAYS
|This, in Argentina
|ESTA
|Dinghy pair
|OARS
|— polloi (the masses)
|HOI
|Some electric cars
|TESLAS
|Early-flowering leguminous trees
|REDBUDS
|Flemish painter being violent?
|RUBENSRAMPANT
|Love, in Paris
|AMOUR
|Slacken
|EASE
|Beard, e.g.
|HAIR
|Ming of basketball
|YAO
|"The Zoo Story" playwright with red hair?
|GINGERALBEE
|— Jima
|IWO
|"— de Lune"
|CLAIR
|Momentous time periods
|ERAS
|Omanis, e.g.
|ARAB
|D.C. ballplayer
|NAT
|Milano of "Charmed"
|ALYSSA
|Was idle
|SAT
|Enter a sea between Siberia and Alaska?
|STEPINTOTHEBERING
|Broke bread
|ATE
|Years on end
|EONS
|Put in place
|SITUATE
|Tony winner Adams
|EDIE
|Danson of "Dad"
|TED
|Player’s fee
|ANTE
|Mutinied ship of 1839
|AMISTAD
|Mems. of the upper house
|SENS
|Is loyal to
|STICKSBY
|Romeo type
|LOTHARIO
|Closeness
|INTIMACY
|Norman Vincent —
|PEALE
|Big goons
|APES
|ER figures
|DRS
|Assert again
|REAFFIRM
|Drawing from many styles
|ECLECTIC
|Aswan Dam’s river
|NILE
|Obstinate animal
|ASS
|Astral feline
|LEO
|Noted locale of tar pits
|LABREA
|Alaskan language
|ALEUT
|Singer LuPone
|PATTI
|She’s part of the fam
|SIS
|Solace
|COMFORT
|Early baby, informally
|PREEMIE
|Pollen-count plant
|RAGWEED
|15-Down, e.g.
|KIN
|Scope
|RANGE
|Tennis zingers
|ACES
|’80s sitcom
|ALF
|Highchair neckwear
|BIB
|Atlanta-to-Charlotte dir.
|ENE
|Racial rights gp.
|NAACP
|Twisted and turned
|SNAKED
|"— goes it?"
|HOW
|Largest city of Nebraska
|OMAHA
|Walton of Wal-Mart
|SAM
|Chocolate treat
|BROWNIE
|Sturdy wood
|OAK
|Kiosk, e.g.
|BOOTH
|Stage hams
|EMOTERS
|Nuns’ home
|ABBEY
|Co. honcho
|CEO
|Hazy image
|BLUR
|Rally yell
|RAH
|Skip over
|OMIT
|Boxes for recycling
|BINS
|Ax feature
|EDGE
|"It’s my turn"
|IMUP
|— rug (dance)
|CUTA
|Cake froster
|ICER
|Helps illicitly
|ABETS
|Approaching
|NEAR
|Pres. before DDE
|HST
|White — ghost
|ASA
|GM security service
|ONSTAR
|Clan symbol
|TOTEM
|"— one to talk!"
|YOURE
|Severe
|BAD
|The lady
|SHE
|Nile slitherer
|ASP
|Away for an extended break
|ONHIATUS
|Cry after catching someone in the act
|ISAWTHAT
|Save for later
|LAYASIDE
|"Little Birds" author
|ANAISNIN
|Warehouse charges
|STORAGES
|Directs fury toward
|RAGESAT
|Dubai, e.g.
|EMIRATE
|Gave away
|DONATED
|Pesters
|BUGS
|Shul head
|RABBI
|Spend
|USE
|Stinging flier
|BEE
|Brazilian port city, in brief
|RIO
|Pass by
|ELAPSE
|Expose by blabbing
|RATON
|"— you clever!"
|ARENT
|The Indians, on sports tickers
|CLE
|U-shaped instruments
|LYRES
|Terse denial
|NOTI
|Undercover?
|ABED
|Viking realm
|SEA
|Intel org.
|NSA
|Senator Kaine
|TIM
|Hellenic "H"
|ETA