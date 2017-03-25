Premier Sunday Crossword Answers March 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday March 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Fruit drink brand HIC
Brooklyn NBA team NETS
Les États- — UNIS
Instrument that drones BAGPIPE
Gp. of docs AMA
"Give it —" ("Go for it") ATRY
Somewhat, musically POCO
Endless ETERNAL
Command for online missives SENDMAIL
"Singing to the Hits" label KTEL
Woodlands FORESTS
Army chaplains open curtains? PADRESSPREADDRAPES
Haughty sort SNOOT
Pilferer THIEF
MSN competitor AOL
Queen in "Frozen" ELSA
Flower parts with the most light, soft colors? PALESTPASTELPETALS
"Come on!" LETSGO
Comes — surprise ASNO
"He-e-elp!" SOS
Stir-frying pan WOK
Provo site UTAH
Inits. at Indy STP
See 36-Down OUT
Heckles TAUNTS
Leatherneck pilots stay behind? MARINEAIRMENREMAIN
Split to splice ELOPE
City near Oneida Lake UTICA
Pulse BEAT
Hooded vipers ASPS
Little louse NIT
Aside from BUT
Hooded coat PARKA
Weep aloud SOB
— for tat TIT
Window part SASH
Lots and lots SEAS
First extra inning TENTH
— acid AMINO
Himalayan guide who’s skilled at crafting sentences? SHERPAPHRASESHAPER
Sufferer for a cause MARTYR
Lamb nurser EWE
Sci-fi power ESP
Bawl (out) REAM
"Kristin" actress Ortiz ANA
Hamm of soccer MIA
Andy’s chum AMOS
Bucolic poems IDYLLS
Heartless doughnut shop employee pestering customers? UNKINDDUNKINNUDNIK
Hold to be DEEM
Med. plan HMO
Queen, in Spain REINA
Apia’s locale SAMOA
Change everyone’s table positions during a spring holiday dinner? RESEATEASTEREATERS
Alike SIMILAR
Aid in solving HINT
Racer Mario ANDRETTI
Dribble TRICKLE
— -Iranian INDO
Look to be SEEM
"I have it!" AHA
Scented pouches SACHETS
— tide NEAP
Makes a slip ERRS
Chaney of film LON
Hinged door fasteners HASPS
Clarification starter IMEAN
"I’ll handle it!" CANDO
Convention sticker NAMETAG
SFO stats ETAS
Sad, in Paris TRISTE
Slender, graceful girls SYLPHS
Maintenance processes UPKEEPS
Averse to, with "of" NOTAFAN
Like some cold coffee ICED
Was bought for the price of SOLDAT
Happens to, as evil BEFALLS
On the crest ATOP
Richard of Hollywood GERE
Determine in advance PRESET
Electees INS
Singer Boone PAT
Ernie of golf ELS
Move directly via a wholesaler DROPSHIP
Comic Rudner RITA
Eggs of fish ROE
Yard surface LAWN
Coin opening SLOT
With 52-Across, proposes a date to ASKS
Get rid of LOSE
Before long SOON
Starchy staple POTATO
Morales of the screen ESAI
Measures of light LUMENS
And others, to Caesar ETALIA
Divining cards TAROTS
Less slack TAUTER
Cherry stone PIT
Illinois city URBANA
Golfer’s peg TEE
Spanish article UNA
Lincoln loc. NEB
It cuts wood with the grain RIPSAW
"Crocodile Rock" label MCA
Sun orbiter EARTH
Reduces to pulp MASHES
Secondary leaflike appendage STIPEL
Endocrine gland in the brain PINEAL
Blizzards, e.g. STORMS
Log-in info USERID
Lead-in to plunk KER
Crotchety cry BAH
Follower of FDR HST
Copy APE
Part of Mao’s name TSE
Ashley Olsen’s twin MARYKATE
Mass song HYMN
Crest PEAK
Go around SPIN
Bond girl player Adams MAUD
Comic Meara ANNE
Shed tool RAKE
Sticks fast ADHERES
Entertainer Carmen MIRANDA
Like superstore shopping ONESTOP
Irritated fit SNIT
Deprives of weapons DISARMS
Lottery winner’s cry IMRICH
Thurman of "Tape" UMA
"— to it!" ("Simple!") NOTHIN
Anxiety UNEASE
Many a sock mender DARNER
Rock genre METAL
Brand of weedkillers ORTHO
Iraqi, e.g. ASIAN
Sommer of "The Prize" ELKE
Chip coating SALT
German article EINE
German river EDER
Urban grid: Abbr. STS
One of the Gershwins IRA
Karaoke stage item MIC
