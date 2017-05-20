Premier Sunday Crossword Answers May 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday May 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Leeway SPACE
Yearn to have COVET
Turns rancid ROTS
iDevice extras APPS
Child Oscar winner O’Neal TATUM
Singer who won five 2016 Grammys ADELE
Safe sword EPEE
Fido’s pest FLEA
Burglar scarer ALARM
1958 Jackie Wilson hit LONELYTEARDROPS
"En —!" (fencing cry) GARDE
Chinese currency unit YUAN
Ending for bass or ball OON
Coalesces UNITES
Indulgence you know isn’t great for you GUILTYPLEASURE
Apple computer MAC
Vowels in Greece ETAS
Giant in myth TITAN
Verdi work AIDA
Some MDs GPS
Incurably sentimental sort HOPELESSROMANTIC
Vowels in Greece IOTAS
Much like ALA
Litigant SUER
Turn to gel SET
Synapses are part of it NERVOUSSYSTEM
Broadway’s "No, No, —" NANETTE
Cathedral toppers STEEPLES
Currier and — IVES
Gold, in Argentina ORO
See 101-Down USER
Bit of hate mail ANGRYLETTER
Fabled fliers ROCS
Kitchen amt. TSP
"I’m buying" ONME
Hawkeye Pierce player ALANALDA
Research room in one’s house HOMELAB
Illustration of how bad things are SADCOMMENTARY
Gardner of "Show Boat" AVA
Singer Guthrie ARLO
Amaze AWE
Shirley of "Goldfinger" EATON
Fortunate bit of luck HAPPYCOINCIDENCE
Alternative rock genre EMO
"Further …" ALSO
Mild cigar CLARO
Unfooled by ONTO
Right-angled addition ELL
Honorable custom PROUDTRADITION
Gibson of 1950s tennis ALTHEA
Little — (squirts) UNS
Wine bucket ICER
Los Angeles’ San — Bay PEDRO
Art, to Emerson JEALOUSMISTRESS
Trouser fold PLEAT
Pot payment ANTE
"Live With Kelly" host RIPA
Gen. in the Confederacy RELEE
Really tickle ELATE
Big cat noise ROAR
Org.’s cousin ASSN
Harold of songwriting ARLEN
Meted (out) DOLED
Gridiron coach Amos Alonzo — STAGG
Pacific island country PALAU
Pong’s company ATARI
Congeal CURDLE
"Dixie" songwriter Daniel Decatur — EMMETT
West Indian music style CALYPSO
Baseball player Lefty ODOUL
— cavae (blood vessels) VENAE
Kagan or Verdugo ELENA
Directory no. TEL
Comebacks RETORTS
Willingness to listen OPENEARS
Caddy quaff TEA
Syringe stuff SERUM
Kenyan, e.g. AFRICAN
Conspire PLOT
Le Pew of cartoondom PEPE
Mouth off to SASS
"Bess, — My Woman Now" YOUIS
Watson-Crick subj. DNA
"Boo- —!" YAH
— Croix, Que. STE
Direct object, e.g. NOUN
"You missed your chance" ITSTOOLATE
Intake plan DIET
Opera part, in France ACTE
Knife of TV ad fame GINSU
Verse creators POETS
Road atlas features STREETMAPS
Round a certain corner in Monopoly PASSGO
Tarzan player Ron ELY
— Vegas LAS
"— culpa!" MEA
Italian river ARNO
Opposed (to) AVERSE
Soak (up) SOP
Ending with form ULA
Capitol VIP SEN
Like many shower walls TILED
12/31 is one EVE
Faced MET
List of typos ERRATA
Male flower organ STAMEN
ER staffers RNS
Diva Sumac YMA
Sometimes-blighted tree ELM
TV actress Charlotte RAE
High-tech info holder CDROM
Refuse to assent SAYNO
Stage show PLAY
Austin-to-Waco dir. NNE
"How funny" HAHA
Ellipse OVAL
Ellipse part ARC
Voting faction BLOC
Heel CAD
Be a debtor OWE
Lubricating engine parts OILPUMPS
Comic actress Amy POEHLER
Of C.S. Lewis’ magical land NARNIAN
Traverse CROSS
Betting slip IOU
Get rougher COARSEN
With 69-Across, ultimate consumer END
Doffed, say TIPPED
Verdi work OTELLO
Baseball’s Durocher LEO
Dern of film LAURA
More awful DIRER
Immune response orchestrator TCELL
View again RESEE
Paragon IDEAL
Give a grand speech ORATE
Prominent NOTED
Not all the way closed AJAR
Joking Jay LENO
"I’m off!" TATA
Family gal SIS
Song syllable TRA
