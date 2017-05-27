Premier Sunday Crossword Answers May 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday May 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Fistfight "souvenir" FATLIP
Fish groups SCHOOLS
Yasir of the Middle East ARAFAT
Actress Mumford ELOISE
Fine-meshed nylon cap HAIRNET
Go to the polls again REVOTE
Certain room decor adhesive WALLPAPERPASTE
Gives a heads-up ALERTS
Baseball’s "Georgia Peach" TYCOBB
Hindu mystic SWAMI
Mobster’s gun GAT
Spot’s sound ARF
Ending for plug or play OLA
It may be worn under a tennis shoe ATHLETICSOCK
Hitchcock film of 1940 REBECCA
Clichés BROMIDES
Trickster of Norse myth LOKI
Ramones’ debut single BLITZKRIEGBOP
In the — of (during) MIDST
"— So Shy" (1980 hit) HES
Bluish-black sour fruit SLOE
Check casher, say PAYEE
— boom SONIC
Hurt AIL
Slimy pest in a flower bed GARDENSLUG
Does some needlework CROCHETS
Penniless people PAUPERS
Pop singer Turner TINA
Fracas ADO
Lead-in to mo or pitch SLO
Blackjack call that’s apt for this puzzle’s theme? HITME
"— the ramparts …" OER
Roker and Pacino ALS
Nevada city RENO
Trouser lines INSEAMS
Hand-held seizing tool VISEGRIP
Sleeve feature with a link FRENCHCUFF
Transaction in 71-Across BET
Wants badly, with "for" LUSTS
Eddie — (clothing chain) BAUER
Above UPON
Luau bowlful POI
End in — (go unresolved) ADRAW
Innate sense of time INTERNALCLOCK
Pieces of pizza? ZEES
Actor Tatum CHANNING
Acorn maker OAKTREE
Solar system component ASTEROIDBELT
He cried "I pity the fool!" MRT
Little guy BOY
Luau accessory LEI
Perfect thing IDEAL
Small river craft BATEAU
Messing up ERRING
Ability to influence a campaign, perhaps POLITICALCLOUT
Loath (to) AVERSE
Not in time TOOLATE
Come out EMERGE
One hunting SEEKER
Appalachian range SMOKIES
Get canines TEETHE
Handful of FEW
Imitating ALA
"My mama done — me …" TOL
Buoyant tune LILT
Kids’ guessing game ISPY
Tail-fanning birds PEACOCKS
Brand of cat food SHEBA
Low- — meal CARB
In vogue HIP
Man-mouse middle ORA
Put- — (hoaxes) ONS
Disclose accidentally LETSLIP
Plastered STEWED
Pal of Athos and Porthos ARAMIS
Antique RELIC
"— Maria" AVE
Permanently FORGOOD
Tears into ATTACKS
Aid in self-diagnosis TESTKIT
Like icecaps POLAR
Eroded ATE
Hedge fund whiz ARB
Roman Cath., e.g. REL
DOJ agcy. FBI
Jason’s ship of myth ARGO
"It wasn’t meant —" TOBE
Managed care gp. HMO
Most furtive SLIEST
Set of values ETHIC
Brno natives CZECHS
Tolling thing BELL
Sister and wife of Osiris ISIS
Guys MEN
Lead-in to 52-Down PRE
Clever ADROIT
"Pro" replies YESES
Neck wrap SCARF
Get via Amazon, e.g. ORDER
Not a single person NOONE
Pronto ATONCE
Supporters of canines GUMS
Oafish sort APE
Fibbing sorts LIARS
Not aflame UNLIT
Breathes in quickly GASPS
Yale of Yale University ELIHU
Singer Edith PIAF
It spits out bills, briefly ATM
Pajama-clad mag founder HEF
Latch again, as a door RELOCK
Like some safe runners ONBASE
South, in Spanish SUR
— diagram (math image) VENN
Remorse GUILT
Raven sound CAW
Tennis champ Björn BORG
Electric co., e.g. UTIL
Bottled (up) PENT
Blood part PLATELET
Funnel-shaped flowers AZALEAS
Merit DESERVE
Career completer RETIREE
Flowering INBLOOM
Hanoi-to-Beijing dir. NNE
Major vessel AORTA
Moon, e.g. ORB
Co. leader CEO
B minor, e.g. KEY
Coot CODGER
Go in haste HIE
Makes fit ADAPTS
Light wash RINSE
Middle Ages weapons MACES
Nosh BITE
Highest point ACME
"—’s Gold" (Peter Fonda film) ULEE
Bug a lot IRK
Brit’s john LOO
Sort ILK
Mai — TAI
Leftover bit ORT
"Blech!" UGH
Informal shirt TEE
