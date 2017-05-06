Premier Sunday Crossword Answers May 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday May 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Temporarily trendy things FADS
Huge chasm ABYSS
Nile serpents ASPS
Navajo neighbors HOPIS
"Oh, gotcha" ISEE
Flip (out) FREAK
Mets’ old home SHEA
Blue color of the clear 9-Down AZURE
Eau de vie applied to a head injury to reduce swelling? LUMPBRANDY
Having the same figure as Sheriff Wyatt? EARPSHAPED
Verb suffix in London ISE
Vast age EON
Average golf scores PARS
Kindhearted CARING
Clutch, e.g. PURSE
Sets of two DYADS
Gyro holder PITA
"Fish Magic" painter Paul KLEE
Drink you can only get by contacting someone by beeper? PAGERKOOLAID
See 8-Down SONG
Her cow was notorious OLEARY
Bite slightly NIP
Q-V linkup RSTU
Designer Schiaparelli and others ELSAS
Jethro — (rock band) TULL
Strong Dutch gin that’s inexpensive? CHEAPSCHNAPPS
"The gloves are off!" ITSON
Like alfresco events OPENAIR
Obedient dogs, maybe HEELERS
Rival of HBO SHO
Male bud BRO
Bert’s bud ERNIE
14th-century Russian ruler IVANI
Golf club for extremely long shots? MILEWEDGE
Unit for measuring the force of some PC picture files? GIFNEWTON
"I pass," in cards NOBID
Cantina cooking pots OLLAS
Chast of cartoons ROZ
The sun, e.g. ORB
Negatively charged, as an atom ANIONIC
Banned diet-drug combo FENPHEN
Major alarm PANIC
Pie topping that originated in Edison’s lab? MENLOMERINGUE
Base for poi TARO
Lung, for one ORGAN
Mail, e.g. SEND
Lacerate RIP
Taking the middle out of CORING
Santa — (some hot winds) ANAS
Surrounded by a spicy Indian condiment? AMONGCHUTNEY
Grungy sort SLOB
Fierce whale ORCA
Tatum with an Oscar ONEAL
Post office gizmo DATER
Sushi condiment WASABI
Like hand-me-downs USED
Altar vow IDO
Vitamin no. RDA
Gusto shown by a wild Asian ass? ONAGERZEST
Apt alternate title for this puzzle MIXEDFRUIT
Did a fall yard chore RAKED
"I concur!" AMEN
Circus site ARENA
Concept, in Soissons IDEE
Clock parts DIALS
Org. against dogfights PETA
Shindig PARTY
Unhip type NERD
Painter Fra — Lippi FILIPPO
Predictably ASUSUAL
Split up, as a corporation DEMERGE
Summer and fall mo. SEP
"Hair" hairdo AFRO
Marlon of movies BRANDO
Appetite YEN
With 43-Across, tear-jerking tune SAD
Pilot’s milieu SKY
Far offshore ASEA
On the ball SHARP
Soldiers on PERSISTS
Undermine SAP
Taunting cry HAHA
County in Missouri OZARK
Iris part PUPIL
Dunne of old Hollywood IRENE
Bog plant SEDGE
Trip during a kegger, say BEERRUN
Eye carefully SCAN
Chi-omega link PSI
1954-77 treaty gp. SEATO
Over there, old-style YON
Wonderland visitor ALICE
Wife of Niles on "Frasier" DAPHNE
Feel TOUCH
1995-2013 Arizona senator Jon KYL
Free of fluid DRAIN
Capital of Suisse GENEVE
Bit of parsley SPRIG
Onetime TV legal drama LALAW
Shelled out for SPENTON
Deduced, not observed APRIORI
Mil. draft inits. SSS
British noble LORD
Stirrup site EAR
Big name in ketchup HEINZ
Suffix with capital ISM
Paint diluter THINNER
Going it alone SOLOING
— stick POGO
Obfuscate BEDIM
St. Pat’s isle EIRE
Virus in 2014 news EBOLA
Ryder of "Black Swan" WINONA
Puckish ELFIN
Courier, e.g. FONT
"Grimm" network NBC
— helping hand LENDA
Film director Lee ANG
Goad SPURON
"Ti —" (Italian "I love you") AMO
French film award CESAR
Poet Heinrich HEINE
Bragging about PROUDOF
Vena cava neighbor AORTA
Cry for help RESCUEME
Wilhelm’s "Woe is me!" ACH
Links org. since 1916 PGA
Trespass INTRUDE
Less well-off NEEDIER
Whirled GYRATED
Film genre NOIR
In vogue, in the ’60s MOD
Customer CLIENT
Fencing tool SWORD
Oahu porch LANAI
Port in Japan OSAKA
Deli nosh BAGEL
Good thing ASSET
Nap spots BEDS
Peak in Sicily ETNA
Attack time in WWII DDAY
Tase, e.g. ZAP
Road guide MAP
Nest egg inits. IRA
Reagan-era teen, e.g. XER
— Tin Tin RIN
