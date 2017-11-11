Premier Sunday Crossword Answers November 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Premier Sunday November 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Tropical tree PALM
Des — (capital of Iowa) MOINES
Cartoonist Addams, familiarly CHAS
Floor mop SWAB
Berry of a Brazilian 1-Across ACAI
Practically no time AFLASH
— Hashana ROSH
"Relax!" EASY
Poker hand of four clubs and one heart, say BUSTEDFLUSH
Itty bit IOTA
Judicious WISE
Old TV’s "Remington —" STEELE
Test for univ. seniors GRE
One of the Gandhis INDIRA
Weep noisily SOB
Country singer Clark TERRI
Field of a homebuilder HOUSINGINDUSTRY
Farm tool HOE
No-charge FREE
Moisten, as poultry BASTE
What a patent or copyright might grant EXCLUSIVEUSE
"E pluribus —" UNUM
Wear out TIRE
Plotting aids GRIDS
Many a critic RATER
Org. for Roger Federer ATP
Oatmeal bath brand AVEENO
Outback locale AUSTRALIANBUSH
Cube creator Rubik ERNO
Post-Kantian philosopher Georg HEGEL
Somewhat ATAD
Duplicated COPIED
Beatles song that’s an apt alternate title for this puzzle TWOOFUS
Lower baseball leagues MINORS
Taylor tyke of old TV OPIE
Clip, as wool SHEAR
"High Voltage" band ACDC
Facial feature of Mark Twain WALRUSMUSTACHE
Island of Venice RIALTO
Foxlike SLY
Haunting one GHOST
Capital of Jordan AMMAN
Sage guide GURU
Smelter junk SLAG
Luxury airport transport LIMOUSINEBUS
Moses’ peak SINAI
Chachi player Scott BAIO
"— So Fine" (1963 hit) HES
A shoulder shrug exercises it TRAPEZIUSMUSCLE
Flunkies’ responses YESES
Get decayed ROT
Amend REVISE
So-so mark CEE
Put in a box ENCASE
Army division UNIT
Yarn TALE
For no particular reason JUSTBECAUSE
Little bay COVE
Added stipulations ANDS
"The Jeffersons" actress Sanford ISABEL
Tread STEP
Body part with the ACL KNEE
Get lippy with SASS
Soft caps BERETS
Female fowl HENS
Blue Ribbon beer brewer PABST
Piercing ACUTE
Cutting beam LASER
Priestly hat MITER
Formed MADE
See 115-Down OFF
"Send me!" ILLGO
Island nation in the Pacific NAURU
Double curves ESSES
"Zip it up!" SHH
Wince CRINGE
Thick, head-hiding top HOODIE
Sean of "50 First Dates" ASTIN
Pottery piece SHARD
Hem, e.g. SEW
Pants parts WAISTS
Put in groups ASSORT
"Ta-ta!" BYEBYE
1910s senator Root ELIHU
Memo start INRE
Red-brown AUBURN
King-to-be HEIR
Uncertain things IFS
Neill of film SAM
CBS journalist Charles OSGOOD
LAX posting ETA
VII doubled XIV
In a spine-chilling way CREEPILY
More guarded LEERIER
By way of VIA
Univ. email ender EDU
Inits. on a navy vessel USS
Electric or water co. UTIL
Tchr.’s gp. NEA
Spaghetti sauce brand RAGU
British brews ALES
Group that services car owners AUTOCLUB
Alexis I, e.g. TSAR
High degs. PHDS
LA-to-MI dir. NNE
Actress Birch of "American Beauty" THORA
TKO caller REF
Cut coverer BANDAGE
Dairy beasts COWS
Milky gem OPAL
Ergo THUS
Part of SW WEST
Grain bit OAT
Hitchcock film of 1964 MARNIE
Here, to Luc ICI
Bad city air SMOG
More unsightly UGLIER
"— Na Na" SHA
GoPro, e.g. CAM
Med. group HMO
Bird of the 58-Across EMU
—TV (cable channel) TRU
Suffix with resin or peril OUS
Court great Arthur ASHE
Trunk gunk SAP
Green fruit LIME
Chit letters IOU
"Gone" boy band NSYNC
Slapped, e.g. STRUCK
Patch variety IRONON
Endemic NATIVE
Intensifies BUILDS
Evaluate ASSESS
Sorority letters ZETAS
First ex of Donald IVANA
"— me?" ("What’d ya say?") SCUSE
"Dog whisperer" Millan CESAR
Don’t disturb LETBE
Digital dough ECASH
Fry a bit SAUTE
Ruhr’s chief city ESSEN
Leaks slowly SEEPS
Slippery swimmers EELS
With 6-Down, start a round of golf TEE
Sloop sail JIB
Lay odds BET
